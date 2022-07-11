BROOKSVILLE – As the role of pharmacists continues to expand and evolve, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital is announcing its latest pharmacy residency graduates, Pooja Shah, Pharm.D, and Ashley Simpson, Pharm.D.
The hospital began its pharmacy residency program in 2020 in response to the growing need for pharmacists. The one-year residency program focuses on research and supporting the growth and development of clinical pharmacists to work collaboratively with healthcare teams and to provide exceptional care to medical/surgical and critical care patients.
The program is led by Residency Program Director Gabby Sarver, Pharm.D., BCCCP; Residency Program Coordinator Jen Hans, Pharm.D., BCPS; and Pharmacy Director Lori Brown, Pharm.D., BCPS. HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s pharmacy residency program is accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists.
