BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has closed its four-bed inpatient pediatric unit. The shift to outpatient treatment options for children as a result of advances in surgical care, medications and remote monitoring has impacted the hospital’s ability to support an inpatient pediatric service.
The hospital will continue to operate its eight-bed pediatric emergency department, which opened in 2011 and cared more than 11% of the hospital’s 62,264 emergency patients last year.
Pediatric emergency patients needing inpatient care will be transferred to a children’s facility offering the appropriate level of care with specialty coverage as needed.
This includes the pediatric service at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, a sister facility serving families throughout Tampa Bay.
“We’re fortunate that 98% of the patients who visited our pediatric emergency service last year were treated and discharged and did not need to be admitted to an inpatient unit,” said CEO Ken Wicker. “For the children who do need a higher level of care, they will continue to be treated quickly in our pediatric emergency department, stabilized and transferred to receive the ongoing care they need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.