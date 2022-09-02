Brian Hawkins is the winner of the Hernando County Commission District 2 seat, as write-in candidate Kathryn Birren has withdrawn from the Nov. 8 race.
This means there will be no County Commission races on the ballot since Jerry Campbell won his District 4 race over Anthony Joseph Arenz in the Aug. 23 primary.
“As a write-in, with the amount of votes that my competitor won with, the county as spoken and therefore I made a decision to step down,” Birren said.
Regarding Brian Hawkins, she added, “I believe he’ll make a good commissioner. I wish him all the luck in the future.”
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.