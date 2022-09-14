Have coffee with Sheriff Nienhuis on Sept. 19

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis will be having coffee with residents on Monday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

 Image courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

He will answer questions and have casual conversations at the IHOP, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.