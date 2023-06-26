When baseball legend Babe Ruth visited the little village of Aripeka to fish, play cards and drink, he gave the locals strict instructions not to photograph him. He had enough of that in his baseball life, and when he vacationed, he wanted none of it.
Well, Aripeka historian and author Lou Charity thinks he may have proof that the Great Bambino may have made an exception.
Going through a digital archive of old Aripeka photos from the Norfleet family — early settlers living in the town when the Babe visited in the 1920s and 30s — he came upon a picture of the baseball great wearing casual clothing, smiling and standing on the lawn with what looks like a bayou behind him. Just the kind of scenery one finds in Aripeka today.
“You can see he’s posing,” said Charity, adding that it is clear no one snuck up and snapped the shot paparazzi-style. “He’s smiling and looks relaxed.”
But was the photo taken on vacation in Aripeka? Charity has been working for more than a year now trying to determine that. While the Babe rarely did, Charity has been striking out.
“It looks like it could be Aripeka, and the photo was with a collection of Aripeka photos,” said Charity, who is a volunteer at the town’s museum and library. “We just can’t say for sure.”
Charity has circulated the picture around town, and spoken to the oldest living residents in search of anyone who has seen it, but so far has nothing but opinions. Some have hypothesized that it was taken on the grounds of the old O-So-Waw Inn, where the Babe used to stay at the north end of town. Another thought it was in the yard of a historic Kolb-Norfleet home across from the town’s post office. Some thought it might have been snapped at the Posey estate, a long-gone home that was next door to the inn that Charity said supposedly was a sometime getaway of gangster Al Capone.
Charity has ruled out the inn as the location after examining the background and comparing it to photos of the inn from the period. As of late, using details of the home partially seen in the background of the photo, he’s thinking it may be the Posey house, but he can’t say definitively.
Charity hoped the experts at the Babe Ruth Museum in Baltimore might be able to help, and sent the photo. Michael Gibbons, director emeritus and historian at the museum, reported to Charity that the photo is not known by anyone at the museum, and when contacted by a reporter for this story, said it may be unique and unknown to Babe and baseball historians.
“Most pictures (of Ruth) are specific to a place and an event,” Gibbons said. “This one’s a strikeout because it isn’t tied to anything specific.”
Gibbons went on to note that previously unknown photos of Ruth often turn up. One of the most famous was a 1908 team photo of Ruth with his St. Mary’s Catholic School teammates. Another that was discovered was the Babe sitting in a barber’s chair.
“It happens,” Gibbons said. “There are thousands and thousands of photos that were taken of Ruth.”
Gibbons said he was surprised by Aripeka accounts of the Babe shying away from photos or talk of baseball when on fishing trips there. During the playing season, Ruth always was glad to sign autographs and pose for photos.
“I had not heard that (Ruth being photo-averse) narrative before,” said Gibbons. “Ruth was known for always having his arms open with the public.”
But it’s possible after so much attention in the world of sports that he might have wanted to take a break when vacationing, which could explain why Ruth chose the remoteness of Aripeka, even today a town on the Gulf straddling the Pasco-Hernando county line that’s off most everyone’s radar.
Charity continues his investigation and hopes someone may see the photo accompanying this story and get in touch with him with some valuable information.
“Somebody may recognize it and know something about it,” he said. “The more it gets around and the more you dig, you never know what you might find out.”
Charity said some don’t understand how the Babe knew about Aripeka or why he chose it while on breaks from Yankees spring training in Tampa. But that’s easily explained by his connection to the owners of the O-So-Waw Inn, he noted.
Dutch and Josie Lynch had owned a pub in New York near the Yankees’ stadium that was frequented by players including Ruth, said Charity. They sold the bar and bought the inn in Aripeka, running it for several years, including the years Babe visited.
Charity said as the story goes, one day the Babe, perhaps after too many drinks, used some off-color language in the presence of women, prompting Dutch to chase Ruth out the door with a piece of wood.
“He never came back,” said Charity, adding that the inn burned down in the 1960s.
Charity said his hunt for the origins of the photo is ongoing. If anyone has info, he can be reached at lcharity@tampabay.rr.com.
