Habitat management project starts at Lake Townsen

 Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY

BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program will be conducting a habitat management project beginning March 1 at Lake Townsen Preserve in Brooksville (28011 Lake Lindsey Road).

This project will be an 18-acre mechanical treatment of understory and mid-story woody vegetation for prescribed fire preparation. Excessive fuels will be re-distributed allowing for fire to be applied in a safer manner.

Additionally, the reduction of mid-story woody vegetation will promote an increase of beneficial herbaceous plants, including grasses and forbs. A buffer will be retained along the trails at Lake Townsen Preserve, which will remain open throughout the duration of the project.