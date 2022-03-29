Habitat Management Project at Lake Townsen Preserve

BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program will be conducting a habitat management project with cooperative assistance from the Florida Forest Service at Lake Townsen Preserve over the next several days.
This project will include management of overgrown vegetation in preparation of an upcoming prescribed burn. Excessive fuels will be re-distributed allowing for fire to be applied in a safer manner. Additionally, the reduction of mid-story woody vegetation will promote an increase of beneficial herbaceous plants, including grasses and forbs. A buffer will be retained along the trails at Lake Townsen, which will remain open throughout the duration of the project. Current best management practices will be followed to improve these habitat conditions.
The Lake Townsen Preserve is at 28011 Lake Lindsey Road in Brooksville. For more information, contact the Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands department at (352) 754-4737.
