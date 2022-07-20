TRINITY — If you would have asked Maria Callahan 10 years ago if she could imagine the success her gym would turn into after leaving her bartending job, she would not have believed you.
From the days of doing group workouts in local parks to outgrowing units in Port Richey, Callahan moved her business to an 8,000-plus-square-foot facility where one of the perks of a large space is that classes aren’t limited in size. One of the recent changes has been the rebranding of BCMF Total Phit to BCMF CalStrong after Callahan’s business partner moved away from the business.
Callahan started the gym as a bootcamp, naming it with her partner at the time Bootcamp Madness Fitness, with only a single dumbbell, a couple of bands, and a mat for exercise equipment. As membership and equipment grew, Callahan earned her strength and conditioning certification and began to coach local college athletes. Soon her interest expanded to lifting and weight training.
“Now we have added in so much more equipment and so much more weight focus that we have a platinum program, which is straight weight training,” Callahan said. “We have at night a solid group of about 10 men, and they come in and they bench press and they heavy-lift, so to still call it Bootcamp Madness Fitness wasn’t really telling our story.”
With Callahan buying the business, she decided to half-change the name. The Cal in CalStrong represents her last name, and the Strong represents her strength, mind, heart, soul, and physical wellbeing that she puts into the business.
“These last months have been hard on my own and I’ve realized I can do this by myself,” Callahan said. “I have a great group of people behind me and a great community.”
The coaches you see around the gym evolved from initially being members, Callahan said, adding that she is picky about who she allows to coach at her gym. Beginning as members, her coaches can learn to understand the concept, style, and vision Callahan has to share with those who work out at her gym. One of her goals is to be able to bring in more trainers to offer one-on-one coaching, and to grow the facility to a fully functioning gym.
New members are being offered a deal to attend the gym for $59 for the first month to give them the opportunity to see if they like it. Callahan said she is often at the gym and greets members by their name even if she’s only met them once. To Callahan, her gym is her family, and even her son got to experience that over the summer.
“My goal is to keep growing, keep changing people’s lives and making them happy,” Callahan said. “It’s crazy, I’m helping people change their lives by just coming in here and putting in a little bit of time out of your day doing something physical and positive.”
Throughout the years, the community has grown a lot, including bootcamps popping up around the area. Having been established in Trinity for so long, word of mouth has helped to promote BCMF CalStrong and the work it does. Callahan said she likes to be involved in the community, often hosting food drives and events that small businesses are invited to participate in.
On Sept. 10, Callahan is planning to host her first walkathon to honor Ashley Morisson, one of her best friends who died while they were at Ridgewood High School together. She plans to co-host the event with a friend who owns Live Fit Bootcamp and was also friends with Ashley, in addition to involving other alumni.
Funds raised from the walkathon will be put toward scholarships for local high school athletes in Ashley’s name and the remaining funds will be donated to meningitis research, the cause of Ashley’s death.
“She was an amazing athlete and I’ve wanted to do this since I opened the gym,” Callahan said. “It’s been put on the back burner because you get busy, but this year, it’s what I’ve wanted to focus on.”
BCMF CalStrong is still in the early stages of planning the walkathon, and more details will be announced closer to the event. The gym is located at 11539 Pyramid Drive, Odessa. To learn more about the gym and what is being offered, visit https://bcmf.info.
