Gulfside Hospice is seeking individuals who would like to volunteer their time and make a difference. A virtual webinar planned for noon Friday, Feb. 11, will dive into the roles of volunteers and how they can get involved.
Volunteers are needed to take on administrative tasks, such as providing patient and caregiver telephone support, filing paperwork and helping with special events. They are also needed in each of the five Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes.
A more hands-on approach involves visiting with patients, running errands for patients and caregivers, assisting in the Gulfside Centers for Hospice Care, playing music for patients, making cards for patients during quarterly DIY Zoom sessions, and more.
“Caregivers need so much support from someone,” said Emilia Peguero, Gulfside Hospice volunteer manager. “When volunteers come in, we do background checks, we give them education, and we prepare them with what to expect before they go out in the community and into a patient’s home. They cannot do hands-on care though because that would become another type of responsibility and we’d have to be liable.”
All volunteers are given specialized training equal to what Gulfside Hospice staff undergoes. Volunteers are given access to an education portal online so they can take courses to understand HIPAA laws, professional boundaries, hygiene, patients’ rights, and COVID-19 protocols.
Volunteering opportunities are available to teenagers as young as 15 years old, who would then work in an office environment, special events or in one of the thrift stores. The thrift shops are in New Port Richey, Port Richey, Zephyrhills, Lutz, and Dade City.
“What sets us apart is we have everything online now and we can also provide in-person meetings with patients,” Peguero said. “I used to be a caregiver and a CNA. It’s very meaningful for the caregiver. It makes a difference in the patient’s life because they get to talk with somebody else that’s not the same person every day. Their attitude changes, they’re not feeling down, they’re feeling alive in that little moment of time they have with that person there.”
The support of volunteers for caregivers is immeasurable, according to Peguero. One caregiver mentioned how thankful they were to take advantage of the volunteer coming to sit with the patient while they ran to do an errand. Caregivers are given three hours a week to step out of the house and get things done or even to take a moment for self-care, like getting a haircut.
Peguero said Gulfside volunteers love what they do and are appreciative of giving back to the community.
“Sometimes it’s more for them than the patient or the caregiver,” Peguero said. “I used to have a volunteer who would see three patients a week. That’s how meaningful this was for this person.”
Office volunteers are a vital part of Gulfside Hospice’s operations. They keep everything organized and are on top of what needs to be done for the day. Peguero said she often hears volunteers asking if they can do more work.
With 600-plus patients, Gulfside Hospice is always seeking volunteers. If an interested individual is unable to participate in the webinar, they are encouraged to call and ask for a volunteer recruiter. Volunteer opportunities are available across Pasco County and hours are set at the individual’s own schedule.
Gulfside Hospice is a nonprofit organization, offering three types of services: hospice, palliative care, and home health.
To sign up, visit www.gulfside.org/volunteer-with-gulfside.html or call Gena Voigt, Volunteer Outreach Specialist, at 727-845-5707.
