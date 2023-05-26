HOLIDAY — With the snip of a ribbon, nutritious food became more available to women and children in Holiday when Gulf Elementary School, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health-Pasco County, opened a WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) site at the school May 17.
“We have the privilege of offering such amazing resources, not just to our students, but to families,” said Principal Pio Rizzo, who cut the ribbon. “To be able to offer these resources is incredible.”
WIC, a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, is a federal program that provides foods, nutrition education and health care referrals to low-income children up to age 5, and pregnant and postpartum women. The site at Gulfside Elementary will be a “fully functioning clinic,” Mike Napier, Pasco County’s health officer, said at the ribbon cutting. “It will be a one-stop shop, offering follow-up care.” Napier said that in Pasco County, more than 9,000 clients a month seek WIC services. Most are children ages 1 to 4, he said, followed by infants and then women.
“Nutrition at a young age is critical to a child’s development,” he said.
Gulfside Elementary is a Community Partnership School, which means it joins with local agencies (including the YMCA, Premier Community HealthCare and the University of South Florida) to provide services to students, their families, and the wider community. Providing WIC services on a school campus is a first for Pasco County.
These efforts “are important to help children maintain good attendance,” Mary Beth Wehnes, program director of the Community Partnership School, told the Suncoast News at the ribbon cutting. Wehnes said the school offers medical, dental and behavioral/mental health services as well as enrichment programs as diverse as Lego and book clubs and morning yoga, “that make children want to go to school.”
“For us, it’s all about improved academics,” Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning said. “As a school system, we want to be able to take care of not just the students we serve, but also the families of the students we serve.”
Joey Resnick, chief executive of Premier Community HealthCare, which partners with the school to provide on-site health care, was on hand as well.
“We want to be here for the community so at the end of the day, they (the students) can have a great education.”
Added Mark Wickham, chief executive of Youth & Family Alternatives, another Gulfside partner, “It takes a community to raise a child. We are here because we came together with one focus: the community.”
WIC services will be available every Wednesday at Gulfside Elementary School, 2329 Anclote Road in Holiday. Each state sets its own eligibility criteria; for more information, visit www.rightservicefl.org/node/16734.
The school also serves as a drive-thru food distribution site, distributing free hot dinners Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and food boxes on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5 p.m. To register for meals and boxes, call Pat Orth at 727-774-6083, or for meals, visit the school’s Facebook page.
Other services offered at the community partnership school include a Big Brothers Big Sisters program; preventive dentistry for Pasco County students; support in navigating insurance and benefits such as ACA, Florida Kid Care, Medicaid and SNAP; a community clothing closet and food pantry; and help with employment and housing and financial navigation.
