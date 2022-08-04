Photographers, it’s time to break out the camera to capture beautiful pictures of Pasco County! Gulfside Healthcare Services is holding its annual public photo contest to be featured in its 2023 printed calendar.
The photo contest is a means for the nonprofit to raise funds toward its hospice care and patient programs. The entry deadline for the contest is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 and winners will be notified by Oct. 15. Each photographer may submit up to five photos, and a maximum of two photos may be selected for the calendar.
Rules for the contest includes that photos must be taken in Pasco; photos should be able to be printed horizontally at 12 inches wide and vertically at nine inches high; the minimum resolution is 300 dpi; black and white photos as well as date-stamped, water-marked or digitally manipulated will not be considered; digital photos may be submitted in original size and should not exceed 6 megabytes per photo; and if a person is visible in the picture, a signed photo release form by the individual is required.
Once printed, the calendars will be sold at the five Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes for $5 each.
“Pasco is such a huge county and the sights between east Pasco and west are so different,” said Kirsty Griffin, director of public relations for Gulfside Hospice. “It’s always fun seeing the different pictures that come in, getting to see sights of Pasco that you don’t normally get to see.”
Calendars are usually printed by Thanksgiving, and each winner will be given five calendars. Plus, winners may get to see their photo featured throughout the year on Gulfside’s social media accounts. Winners will also receive a coupon that is redeemable at any of Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes.
Gulfside Healthcare Services offers hospice services, end of life care, and palliative care. Gulfside serves up to 650-plus patients per day. The nonprofit could always use the service of volunteers, whether it’s to help out with one of the thrift shoppes, administrative duties, patient care, caregiver relief, kitchen help or other positions.
To learn more about the contest, visit www.gulfside.org/calendar-contest.
