The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County and Nomi Health are closing the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Gulf View Square Mall on Sunday, Aug. 15, in anticipation of inclement weather from Tropical Depression Fred. Testing at this site will resume on Monday, Aug. 16, and will continue to be provided seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is at 9409 U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey at the south end of the Gulfview Square Mall formerly occupied by Sears Auto Center. Appointments are not required, but they are highly recommended to avoid wait times, according to a news release. To make an appointment visit https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl.
Only individuals who are being tested should be in the vehicle, with the exception of parents, guardians or caregivers. People should be prepared to stay in their vehicles while awaiting testing; restroom facilities will not be available.
Turnaround time for test results is approximately two days, and results will be sent via email and/or text. Clients can call 801-783-1829 for questions regarding test results.
For more information on Nomi Health, go to https://nomihealth.com/.
COVID-19 testing is not available at the health department.
Local and commercial pharmacies, as well as community health care providers (health centers, urgent cares, physicians, hospitals, etc.) continue to offer COVID-19 testing throughout Pasco County. Individuals can find testing sites in Pasco County on the DOH-Pasco website and on the DOH COVID-19 testing sites locator. It is recommended that people call facilities prior to going for testing to ensure they meet any guidelines required by the provider.
DOH-Pasco continues to urge all eligible individuals (including those who have already had COVID-19 and recovered) to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19. For frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at a DOH-Pasco clinic, individuals can call 727-861-5260 and select Option 1 for Medical Services then Option 2 for Immunizations.
Pasco County has over 130 locations providing vaccine throughout the county, and many of them offer the Pfizer vaccine. Visit the DOH Vaccine Locator webpage to find COVID-19 vaccination sites by county or city.
For information on DOH-Pasco’s COVID-19 operations, please visit Pasco.FloridaHealth.gov.
