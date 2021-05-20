Gulf View Square Mall COVID testing site closing next week

PORT RICHEY — Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Gulf View Square Mall will end early next week, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County.
The last day of COVID testing will be from 8-11 a.m., Monday, May 24.
"DOH-Pasco is closing the drive-thru testing site because the COVID-19
positivity rate is down below five percent, over 226,000 people have been
vaccinated in Pasco County as of May 19, and fewer people are showing up to
get tested," the press release reads.
DOH-Pasco is still urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to health department statistics, 226,862 people have received at least one COVID vaccine dose as of 12:05 a.m., May 19. Of that total, 182,910 people have completed their vaccination series.
Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Pasco County can be found online at bit.ly/PascoCOVIDtest.
More information on DOH-Pasco's COVID-19 vaccination operations can be found online at Pasco.FloridaHealth.gov.
