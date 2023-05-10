NEW PORT RICHEY — To say 2022 was a successful season for the Gulf Buccaneers’ football team depends on whom you talk to.
If you’re someone on the outside looking in, what the Buccaneers accomplished last season would seem like a success, but to those on the inside it’s not enough.
From 3-6 to 7-4, what could be next for Gulf? This spring will be fine tuning the team for what could be another season in which the Buccaneers compete for the Class 3S, District 6 championship this fall.
The turnaround under head coach Sean Eperjesi, who was the lead man at Gulf Middle School before landing at the high school level, has seen a steady uptick in the win department from Year 1 to Year 2. Now, the Buccaneers have set their sights on making sure they improve in multiple areas before facing Land O’ Lakes on May 18 at Des Little Stadium.
Some of the main focus has been set around the play of 6-foot-5, 226-pound quarterback Ethan Holewski the last two seasons, and for good reason. The quarterback can make the argument for being the most improved player in Pasco County in 2022 after just throwing for over 1,000 yards in 2021. Last season, Holewski threw for 2,145 yards and 23 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Holewski will be surrounded by an experienced skill unit on offense as running back Antonio Muniz rushed for 910 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. The quarterback has a slew of receivers back on offense, including Chris Roman (38 catches, 507 yards), Noa Paselio (24 catches, 492 yards) and Jaydn Wood (24 catches, 368).
When it comes to the 2023 season, Gulf will be a team to watch on the North Suncoast among other county powers such as Land O’ Lakes, Mitchell, Wiregrass Ranch, River Ridge, Hudson, Pasco and Zephyrhills.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.