BROOKSVILLE — Several years ago, during a Manatee County Commission meeting to approve the conversion of a golf course to a residential zoning, protests erupted from people in nearby subdivisions over the addition of another housing development in the area.
Resident after resident spoke out during public comment against the change, claiming it would increase traffic, crowd the public schools, worsen drainage issues and even possibly destroy their community.
Then-commissioner Donna Hayes, who retired in 2012, didn’t help her cause when she told residents that she had been on the commission years ago when the development and construction of their subdivisions had been protested by previous residents who made the same claims.
In Hernando County, Commissioner Wayne Dukes often remarks that he remembers when Spring Hill was a tiny place in the 1960s, and there are people in the county now who — he said — feel that now that they have a home in the community, it’s time to stop others from having one.
But even Dukes can be persuaded to see the side of those opposed to development, as was shown in a recent debate over a subdivision in a rural part of Hernando County.
Encore Capital Management was seeking to rezone 50 acres near the intersection of Old Trilby Lane and Lockhart Road.
It’s south of Cortez Boulevard and west of I-75, across Lockhart Road from the Trilby Crossing subdivision.
Trilby Crossing has all the hallmarks of a new Florida subdivision, and it’s not hard to see why its residents might feel they’re living in paradise despite the small lots, winding suburban streets and the prospect of lots of construction noise in the future as the rest of the houses are built.
Prices start at nearly $300,000.
All around the borders are farms and land uses that symbolize the rural lifestyle. The new homeowners might not even realize that the “open” land they see is private property.
It’s to the west, beyond the berm that shades the development from Lockhart Road, that saw the items on the Nov. 16 County Commission agenda become another battle over growth and development.
Trilby Crossing is in a rural area but less than a mile from the I-75 interchange with Cortez Boulevard, where there’s a Winn-Dixie, a Burger King, a Taco Bell, a McDonald’s, a RaceTrac and more.
Signs telling of the proposed comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning still rest against the fence at the corner of Old Trilby Lane and Lockhart Road. In the distance on the property, cattle graze and all seems quaint and peaceful.
But residents in the area who don’t live in Trilby Crossing — and several who spoke said they had opposed that development — said they can see the end of their rural Florida dream in sight, and it’s in the plans for this piece of property. A few of them came to the meeting eager to set the County Commission straight on what a second subdivision across the street would do to their lifestyles.
The weight of construction trucks and traffic have had a terrible effect on Lockhart Road, residents said at the meeting, though a few congratulated the county on sending someone out to patch the road recently.
The completion of Trilby Crossing plus the new subdivision across the street would be a disaster, even if it becomes a four-lane road, they said.
Cliff Manuel, president of Coastal Engineering and a representative of the petitioner seeking the comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change, contended that the county has planned for growth in that area for years, with a wastewater treatment plant completed and a water plant in the works on Lockhart Road.
“This type of development in this area of Hernando County is appropriate,” Manuel said. “It was always anticipated to be a major growth area of the county. That’s why the county is expending large amounts of money on common infrastructure.”
The new development would be consistent with Trilby Crossing, he said, and there would be buffers with the rural areas.
He said they agreed to pay their fair share of impact fees and build the infrastructure for future growth.
That was the rub for the rural residents who came out in opposition. For them, future growth means an encroachment on their lifestyle and businesses.
“I feel for these people,” said Commissioner John Allocco. “They have rural living; on the other side I know it’s dense. My concern is how we do that transition so it doesn’t destroy what they have, but obviously fits in with 50 feet across the road on Lockhart, and that’s the challenge that this board has when we have any of these developments.”
Stephanie Crossman spoke eloquently about her love of the area and presented petitions from about 100 residents who didn’t want the changes that would lead to another development in the area.
“I moved to Hernando County five years ago,” she said, but had begun visiting nine years ago.
“It is a beautiful county. It does not look like other parts of Florida. People come to Hernando County and go, ‘We can’t believe this is part of Florida because we’ve got hills and hardwood trees and open space.’”
Lockhart Road is “abysmal,” she said, and wouldn’t even get its improvements until Trilby Crossing is finished.
“What they are doing with Trilby Crossing, it’s there. We can’t stop it. But they’ve taken a beautiful, hilly area and they’ve turned it into a flat spot. We’re very much not in agreement with that,” she said.
Sindra Ridge raised the issue of her school taxes, which have risen even though she and her neighbors don’t have children in the school system.
“I would ask the honorable board to consider that this development is premature,” she said.
“Protect the people who have made decisions to buy land in an agriculture area. We’ve invested our life savings. I built a home. I’ve lived there since 1988, and yes, ‘Not In My Backyard,’ we hear it all the time, but I do believe that citizens have a right to depend on your comprehensive plan when we make decisions about building, residing and developing in a certain place.”
Brittany Walters, who lives off Siesta Road, a private road, said she’s had to cope with people driving down the road who are just exploring the area, especially with Trilby Crossing there.
“God only created so much land. How many houses are we going to allow to be built here?” she asked. “This place is beautiful, because of the fact that it wasn’t Pasco, it wasn’t Tampa, it’s what we all came here for.”
Several others spoke, bringing up similar issues, and finally Commission Chairman Steve Champion brought it back to the board.
A debate over transitions and buffers ensued, and lot sizes, too, though this item was about the comprehensive plan; the rest would be in the later item.
“We need to either approve residential for this parcel, or deny,” Champion said.
Allocco finally made the motion to approve the change, but then voted against it.
The final vote was 4-1 against the change, with Commissioner Jeff Holcomb dissenting. A later vote for a zoning change went down 5-0.
The residents cheered the decision, a rare rejection by the Hernando County Commission of a development plan, and Dukes had the last word.
“I’ll let you folks know that’s the first time I’ve done that in my career,” he said.
Undoubtedly, the developers will be back before the commission with a modified plan, and the residents will be back, too, when that happens.
