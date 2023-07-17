BROOKSVILLE — Representatives from a multitude of organizations gathered recently to try to figure out what to do about homelessness in the community.
More people are losing the roof over their heads, and local government mostly is focused on holding meetings, trying to rewrite zoning codes to accommodate smaller housing units, setting new standards for new housing appearance and “solving the problem.”
The discussion went around in circles, with one person saying that while allowing a homeless person to use her church as a mailing address, it then was flooded with “junk mail” addressed to the person.
People can become homeless suddenly and the result is that they’re out on the street with their possessions and subject to the intense heat of the Florida summer, sudden rainstorms, trespass warnings from law enforcement acting at the request of property owners and threats from other homeless people who sometimes are mentally ill.
Shelter facilities are few and far between, and often far away from the jobs of the homeless. Those without homes often are employed but once they lose their rental housing cannot afford the thousands of dollars needed to pay for rental deposits and other fees demanded by the few apartment complexes that have open units. They might stay in a motel and gradually spend down their savings, then retreat into the woods where, they hope, law enforcement will leave them alone.
The representatives of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said they have to enforce the law, and if a homeless person is trespassing on someone’s property, even if it’s not in use, they are obligated to remove that person upon request.
People who try to relieve homelessness by providing housing often run into zoning codes that favor large, expensive single-family homes, neighbors who don’t want affordable multi-family housing near them and elected officials who might believe that it’s not the role of government to help the homeless directly.
Hernando County is working on changes to its codes to allow “tiny homes,” but it’s a long process.
Some of the homeless have said they feel they’ve been “burned” by a myriad of local nonprofits who promise a lot of help but mostly deliver forms to fill out.
For Tresa Watson of the Hernando Community Coalition, the idea behind the June 27 meeting of representatives of multiple agencies was to hear ideas about what to do for the homeless and engage the county government.
They’re not going to solve the problem right away, people at the meeting said. They’re just trying to make the situation better.
“Who wouldn’t be suffering if they’re living outdoors?” one person asked.
People often have psychological, physical and mental health problems as a result of lack of shelter, and their behavior often frightens other people, even those who want to give help.
It will take united action to make progress, the leaders of the meeting said.
One plan discussed was the possibility of having a “day” to help the homeless on a Saturday, but there was concern about being inundated with people who need services.
Perhaps about 30 people could be served at such an event.
Services could include dental and even veterinary services for the pets of the homeless.
One problem is a Catch-22: They can’t get help because they have no address and in some cases they can’t get services for the same reason, one person said.
As the meeting broke up, Watson said something has to be done.
“With the people moving here, we have an increasing homeless population,” she said. “I have an office on Spring Hill Drive. I look out the window, they’re up and down the street all day long, and it didn’t always used to be like that.”
Watson works with Maureen Soliman.
“We want solutions,” Soliman said. “We don’t want to talk about negatives. We’re here to try to problem-solve. We need the county. We really need the county government to step up.”
