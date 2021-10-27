BROOKSVILLE — It’s time, some say, for “Equine” to gallop off into the sunset.
The sculpture that’s been in front of Brooksville’s City Hall since 2013 shows signs of wear and tear.
Donna Morin, chair of the city’s beautification board, raised the issue of the sculpture by local artist James Oleson.
She said the board voted unanimously to remove the item.
“We’d like to see something else placed there and give other artists a chance to put their sculpture there,” Morin said, noting that perhaps a work by a young artist could replace it.
Mayor Pat Brayton said he had gotten calls from people saying they didn’t want the sculpture removed.
“Our board just wants it removed,” Morin said.
Vice Mayor Robert Battista said there had been discussion about who owns the sculpture, noting that Oleson says he loaned it to the city, and that he has to be involved in any decision on the sculpture. It had been placed in 2013.
“As long as it’s on city property, it’s the city’s and we can remove it,” Battista said.
After more discussion on art and its role in the community, a motion to have the city manager contact Oleson was passed 5-0.
