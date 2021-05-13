Group gives some TLC to Pinellas Trail

PALM HARBOR — Members of the Bay Area Young Professionals organization recently helped clean up a section of the Pinellas Trail in Palm Harbor.
The group, which is comprised of individuals who are “young or young at heart,” according to BAYP president Stacy Dennison, tackled the task of picking up trail debris April 17. Members of the Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Palm Harbor, Dunedin and Upper Tampa Bay chambers of commerce participated in the cleanup, which was sponsored by Oldsmar/Westchase based SERVPRO.
Dennison said events like the trail cleanup as well as BAYP’s many other community service projects are a result of the group being committed to evoking positive change in the community.
“Bay Area Young Professionals is devoted to personal development, business growth, and enriching our community,” Dennison said while promoting the organization at Oldsmar Days late last month. “We are primarily individuals between the ages of 20 through 45, and those young at heart. We believe the best way to evoke change is by being the change we want to see.”
Dennison said anyone who is interested in joining BAYP is welcome to attend the organization’s bi-monthly Tuesday networking socials, and she suggested interested parties visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.
