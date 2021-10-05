BROOKSVILLE — Charlotte Edwards says she’d like to see women take more of a leadership role in the institutions of Hernando County.
To that end, she’s helping to form Empowering Women Leaders of Hernando County, a group that will hold its first meeting in late October at the WellCome OM Center.
“We are helping to encourage, support and empower qualified women to take leadership roles in the workplace, government and community,” she said, because amid the progress women have made in the past 100 years, they still need support in the process. “We need to come together in a level of unity that helps each other.”
The idea isn’t solely to get women to run for public office — though someone who feels called to do that ought to try it — but to feel more comfortable as leaders and bring their skills to bear on the community’s needs.
Some women don’t even take a seat at the table, Edwards said. “Maybe they don’t have the confidence that they need, but they have something they can offer that is beneficial.”
Edwards works as a business and leadership consultant and trainer, and noted that she spent years married and raising a family of seven children, five of whom were adopted. She homeschools the children.
Some might think what Edwards did wasn’t work and didn’t impart any skills, but she begs to differ. “I operated a business with nine staff members, basically,” she said.
The world has changed and evolved a lot, and families look a lot different from the structures that many people remember from the past, she said.
“I think people are more open to change and being different these days than they ever were before,” she said.
She met with a friend and wanted to get involved in helping women overcome their own barriers and the societal barriers that still block their paths.
The meeting on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. will feature “elected officials, past and present, who paved the way for future woman leaders,” reads a handout Edwards is distributing.
In addition, there’s a four-week “mastermind” planned for women to talk, engage, and come into unity on some things to help the community. Those events are from 8 to 9 a.m. on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15.
The effort is to get everyone on the same page, she said. The idea isn’t to be in competition but to ask what each person can bring to the table to help others.
In her business, Edwards works on understanding the behaviors of individuals, and she says with this, you can understand the strengths of individuals.
For example, some people just want to be told what to do, but others can give orders.
The skills given could be helpful to women wanting to enter politics and serve on a political board like the county commission or the school board. Of late, she noted, people have become more boisterous about their disagreements with others.
“Unfortunately, some get very ugly in that process,” she said. “I think there’s other ways you can accomplish things without doing it that way, and I think the main thing is that people today need to get educated.”
One of the things that women bring to the table that could be different from men is nurturing, but there are a few women who are very vicious.
“We have to look at this like this: Some dogs bite, but not all dogs bite,” Edwards said. “Some people throw things to make a decision, and some throw dirt.”
She believes you can express what you’re standing for without throwing dirt.
The main thing is to get women involved and let them know they’re not alone, and that it’s OK to be where you are.
“It’s every woman’s choice to do what they feel that their call and their vision for life is,” Edwards said.
