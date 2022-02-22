A crowd of about 100 gathered around the tent just off Helicopter Drive on Friday, where guests listened as one by one officials, leaders and the movers and shakers who worked five years to get to this momentous day stepped up to the podium.
It was finally happening; ground was being broken for at a new adult technical college dubbed the Citizen Success Center on the ground of the Brooksville–Tampa Bay Regional Airport.
At the back of the crowd stood Frank Coons, for whom the day had special meaning.
“I guess I’m the poster boy for this project,” said the man who will supervise the construction of the building that will house the tech center. If he keeps the project on track, by the summer of 2023, adults will use the facility to learn a range of career skills to become diesel service technicians, police officers, welders, barbers, cybersecurity techs, nurses, and more.
Coons is a local resident and businessman who grew up in Hernando County. He got on the path to becoming a senior superintendent with Skanska USA Building, Inc. by attending county adult construction trade school classes in the morning while simultaneously finishing high school at Springstead High School in the afternoon.
“It (trade school) helped me, so today is a special moment for me,” Coons said.
The project is a joint venture of Hernando County, the state, Pasco-Hernando State College, the Hernando County School District and the Suncoast Technical Education Center, which is located at the Nature Coast Technical High School/Central High School. The aim of the new airport campus is to expand the range of job training options for Hernando residents, creating a capable workforce to fill local jobs and ultimately have a positive impact on the county’s economy, said John Stratton, Hernando County superintendent of schools.
“It’s finally here,” he said of the start of the project. “It started a small idea and concept and I can’t think of a better program for our youths and adults.”
Stratton said the realization of the new technical center is the result of teamwork on the local and state levels, successfully navigating funding challenges and scaling the program to make it feasible.
Two of the drivers who were key to working it all out are Hernando County School Board member Jimmy Lodato and Sophia Watson, director of Hernando County Adult & Technical Education. Each credited the other for being an important part of making the “dream a reality” before officials cut a ribbon and symbolically turned the first shovels of dirt for the project.
Not every high school graduate opts for college, Lodato told the crowd. It’s those young adults the technical center will serve, he said, adding the center will create “skilled workers who stay here, work here.”
The nearly 18-acre site at the airport will have three complexes, landscaped commons and extensive parking for students and faculty on the land donated to the school district by the county.
Various cost-increase issues meant scaling back original plans, said Stratton, who added that overcoming two vetoes of the project along the way also were among obstacles. Other factors that threatened the project included environmental mitigation work, including relocating gopher tortoises, and unexpected infrastructure costs.
The unplanned costs began eating into the $9.3 million in funding the state awarded for the project last year, but along came a $6.1 million Florida Job Growth Grant announced in October by Gov. Ron DeSantis that secured the vocational school’s future.
