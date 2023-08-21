BROOKSVILLE — Pam Wilfong gazed out at the Aug. 11 crowd and had to stop and catch her breath.
Dignitaries from across Hernando County came to the groundbreaking for the new Dr. Dennis Wilfong Center for Success, and it seemed like everyone had a story about how her husband, the late Dennis Wilfong, touched their lives or gave them an idea for how to achieve success.
With her at the event were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her husband came from humble beginnings as a farm-boy in West Virginia and worked hard, Wilfong said, and he believed there was good in everyone.
“His goal was always to help others find their success in life,” she said. “In our business, he found people everywhere across the country who worked alongside of him and helped him find distributors.”
He found and helped young people, Wilfong said, and when the business was sold many of them had gone to college and found success in their lives.
“Dennis believed every person was a success waiting to happen,” she said.
He worked hard to spread the concept that there could be a place where everyone could learn, develop skills and be successful.
“It will truly be his dream come true,” she said. “It will be the center for success.”
School Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino said the day was the culmination of a 10-year dream to have this kind of a facility.
“It’s going to put Hernando on the map,” he said. “It’s going to bring in a lot of jobs. It’s going to bring in a lot of manufacturing, a lot of technology, a lot of artificial intelligence.”
Margie Burnham of Pasco-Hernando State College recited a list of advantages the facility will create for the county.
“Science, technology, arts, engineering, math, business … Full force ahead on that,” she said.
“This is for the betterment of our community, and I think it’s an example of what every community across the state of Florida should do,” said County Commission Chairman John Allocco.
Dennis Wilfong wouldn’t push his experiences on you, Allocco said, but if you were willing to listen he’d take the time to talk with you about them.
“I couldn’t think of a better person to name this after,” Allocco said. “And I am so grateful to the community that was willing to get behind that.”
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said it was a “great day.”
Along with thanks to local people, Rogers thanked the legislative team and Gov. Ron DeSantis for $6 million in funding. The total invested in the project so far has been $18 million.
Rogers got a laugh from the audience when he told the representatives of members of the Legislature that there would be future opportunities to invest more money in the facility.
“You have the opportunity for one more investment,” Rogers said. “This legislative session, we look forward to continuing this conversation that Dennis started. We’ll be looking forward to working with you this legislative session for one more investment in Hernando County.”
Groundbreaking
The local dignitaries, representatives of the School Board, County Commission, PHSC and Hernando County government then donned their hard hats and took up the shovels for some formal photos, then lined up on a plateau of sand for the ceremonial groundbreaking.
Among them were outgoing PHSC president Dr. Timothy Beard.
As photographers snapped away, they each lifted several shovels of sand for the cameras to great applause and cheers, then joked about being careful not to fall in the holes they dug.
“I’m super-excited for what it means for Hernando County,” Allocco said, “and not just for our young people but our adults who are looking for new career paths.”
Imani Asukile said he enjoyed the ceremony.
“I’m a native of Brooksville — about 59 years ago, I came out here on a Memorial Day weekend and they had an airshow out here,” the retired PHSC employee said. “I never envisioned seeing this today and what this project has become and is becoming.”
It was a hot day, and people began to head for their air-conditioned cars and to go back to their offices, though one group had found some shelter from the sun in a road cut through the stand of trees that extended to Spring Hill Drive.
Pam Wilfong was moved by the events.
“On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone who’s done so much to make this wonderful project and dream of my husband’s – and many others – made it a reality,” she said. “We are so blessed to have genuine and caring leaders who work so hard to benefit all of us and our families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.