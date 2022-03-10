Grind for Life to be held March 19

The Grind for Life series will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 19 at Zephyrhills Skate Park, 39096 Alston Ave., Zephyrhills.
It is a national, all ages and skills skateboarding contest series benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that helps cancer patients with travel expenses.
Grind For Life was founded in 2003 by lifelong skateboarder Mike Rogers, after his second battle with sarcoma cancer.
The city of Zephyrhills has been a host for a GFL series leg for several years, with Public Works crew members providing cleanup assistance during the course of the event.
In addition to men’s and women’s bowl and street divisions, there’s also an “adaptive” skateboarding division for athletes with disabilities.
Registration is $35 online and limited to 175 entries at gflseries.com
Photo courtesy GRIND FOR LIFE
