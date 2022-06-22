SPRING HILL — Brian Moore was for a time the Green Party candidate for governor of Florida.
But then a war of words erupted between the party and Spring Hill resident Moore, and the party refused to endorse him because of “differences of opinion,” Moore wrote in an email last month.
Moore was trying to get funding for the filing fee to join the race for governor but ended up filing to run for the state Senate in District 11 against Republican Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hill, who is being term-limited out of the Florida House.
District 11 includes all of Hernando, Sumter and Citrus counties, plus a small part of west Pasco County.
Because of Florida’s rules, candidates cannot change party affiliation in the midst of an election year, so Moore still is listed under the Green Party. His candidacy means that instead of running unopposed for the seat, Ingoglia will have to face an opponent, but the conservative Ingoglia has name recognition in a solidly Republican district with a large campaign chest and endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio.
Ingoglia has not returned a message seeking comment.
Battle for the Greens
In a May 25 post on Facebook, the Green Party’s outgoing secretary, Steve Newman, wrote:
“After careful consideration of Brian Moore's platform and political views, the Green Party of Florida Coordinating Council came to consensus, respectfully declining to endorse Brian Moore's candidacy for Governor of Florida in 2022.”
In emails to and from Moore and party officials — and provided to Hernando Today — there was an escalating conflict over issues ranging from reparations for slavery to tax benefits for Seminole casinos to the Derek Chauvin/George Floyd case to Moore’s position and activism within the party.
“He’s more of a socialist than a Green,” Newman said of Moore in a recent phone interview.
Moore had tried to register with the Socialist Party in February 2021, he told party officials in an email, but found that it wasn’t a viable party in Florida so he registered with the Green Party.
“They can’t get past these social issues,” Moore said, declaring that he’s even further to the left on some economic issues than the Green Party.
They don’t appreciate that, Moore said. “It’s all hung up on race and culture.”
Running mate dispute
A letter from Moore’s ex-running mate, Jennifer Sullivan, said, “Your extensive coverage of all the wrongs and unfair situations that have occurred in the history of the United States will be a turn off for progressive voters at the get go.”
She pulled out on him a month ago because of his positions, Moore said.
“She kept lobbying me and I wouldn’t budge, so she’s no longer my lieutenant governor,” he said. “And then the party took it one step further and agreed with her. She was big on the tribal issue, the Seminole tribe, and she feels that the Afro-Americans should be treated separately and uniquely and exclusively and that they deserve more rights than other ethnic groups, and never the twain shall meet.”
Steve Showen of the Green Party wrote to Moore on May 15 that Moore was too preoccupied with taxing the Seminoles’ gambling operation, because “Seminoles are an autonomous sovereign nation within Florida. One nation does not have the right to levy its internal taxes on another.”
The Seminoles should pay taxes, Moore said. “They’re the only private corporation that doesn’t pay taxes and I think that they should do their fair share,” he said.
‘Appalling’ views
Showen called Moore’s views on the murder of George Floyd “appalling and a major point of difference.”
Moore said that Chauvin, the police officer convicted in Floyd’s murder, didn’t get a fair trial and was “railroaded” for the publicity. President Joe Biden and political leaders made prejudicial comments, Moore said, when they should have let the justice system work.
“President Biden should have kept his mouth shut, and yet he had the Floyd family in the White House within several weeks of the funeral,” Moore said.
Moore apparently called for “reparations to all working people,” and that upset Showen, who called it “comparable to replacing ‘Black Lives Matter’ with ‘All Lives Matter,’ which is an affront to the Black community.” Showen accused Moore of expropriating the language of “reparations” which, he wrote, is not a word that has been used to “describe a remedy for the plight of working people.”
Robin Harris, the state co-chair of the Green Party of Florida, wrote to Moore on May 15, saying: “We do NOT need or desire any white Saviors. Besides, your platform indicates nothing beneficial for race, gender, or economic issues. Your platform is inflammatory and injurious to black people and oh, just about everyone walking the planet that does not fit into your bubble.”
Newman said it is “regrettable” that Moore’s campaign platform and statements are “not aligned enough with Green Party values to warrant endorsement of your campaign.” He invited Moore to become more involved with the party, which Newman said might deepen Moore’s understanding of the party’s platform.
“He’s got his issues; they don’t all ring true to the Green Party of Florida platform,” Newman said in a recent interview. “He was sort of an unknown quantity to us.”
For gubernatorial candidates to quality for the Nov. 8 Florida ballot, Moore said he had to pay a fee of $8,051 by the noon deadline of June 17.
Instead, he went for the state Senate seat.
“I decided … that I’m going to appeal to Asian groups and Muslim groups and other groups that have experienced abuse and misuse and even slavery,” he said early in June. “I’ll say, ‘I’m fighting for your rights as well.’”
Moore thought being with Sullivan would show that he had an affinity and the support of the Green Party, “but it backfired on me.”
At one point in the email exchanges, Moore said that it wasn’t uncommon for candidates to “use party labels to tell voters where they stand, generally, on issues, but candidates face few consequences for bucking the party line.”
Showen replied: “For a party candidate to disregard an obligation to follow a party's program is to use the party opportunistically, exploiting it for other aims and ambitions. That can be seen as an attempt to hijack the party, and it corrupts the meaning and value of party as an organizing tool.”
Moore said he feels he’s been unfairly treated. “I’m standing up for principle. This is an issue of principle, and I will not back down,” he said. “I think they’ve gone beyond the relationship of a candidate to a party as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.