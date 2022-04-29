SPRING HILL — Brian Moore says it’s time for an adult to take charge in Florida.
In the race for governor this year, the 78-year-old Green Party candidate says that’s him compared with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, if the latter wins the Democratic primary in August.
The candidates need to address the real issues that affect Floridians, like 1.7 million unoccupied homes in the state, but millions of workers who can’t afford a decent place to live as inflation eats away at their salaries and a housing boom makes even the cheapest rentals unaffordable.
In addition, global warming means the coastal areas are in danger; maybe not right away, but in the next few decades. Wouldn’t it be a good idea to start now on solving that issue?
Most of those were ignored in the recent legislative session, Moore said. Homeowners insurance should have been handled in the regular session, not in a special session, he said in a recent interview.
He has had quite an interesting life, having trained for five years with the Franciscans, joining the Peace Corps and dealing with anti-Americanism, and deciding that it’s time for “the adults” to take over since the younger candidates seem more focused on issues of racial and sexual identity, and refighting old battles rather than dealing with the future.
Moore said he’s opposed to the “woke” culture of the Democrats and Republicans.
“It’s making people take one side or the other; you’re either with me or you’re against me,” he said.
He worked for health maintenance organizations for years but is retired from that now, and his wife is in banking.
Moore is a serious candidate, showing up in a jacket and tie, carrying a briefcase full of papers detailing his policy positions, a product of his years of experience.
“I’m disillusioned with the two-party system and both candidates who are in many ways really infantile and superficial,” he said. “I think I’m the only adult in the race. They’re into the ‘woke’ culture of the Democrats and the ‘woke’ culture of the Republicans. And it’s just red meat and there’s not substantive programs to help the common man.”
Moore went into the Peace Corps in 1969 at age 26 and served for three years. He trained in Puerto Rico for three months, then was assigned to El Salvador. But the “soccer war” with Honduras broke out, so he was sent to Panama.
The leader, Omar Torrijos, kicked the Peace Corps out of Panama, Moore said, in retaliation for the arrest of a Panamanian national on drug charges and his extradition to Texas.
Moore said he knows that a lot of groups have genuine grievances about the way they were treated in the past, but the state and the country have to move forward.
“I was a Franciscan in California,” he said, and mentioned talk about Father Junipero Serra and his treatment of the Native Americans there.
“I realize that there was a lot of bad things that took away their culture, like there was in Canada. But those were historic times,” he said. “We have to value history for what it is and learn from it. That’s why I’m opposed to getting rid of history. I’m opposed to cancelling history.”
Moore minces few words when it comes to the current governor of Florida.
“This guy is a fascist, and he’s a bully,” he said. “How can people accept that? It’s not fair, it’s not right and it’s not democratic. People have to speak up and challenge this guy.”
He would like to appeal to supporters of former President Donald Trump by talking up the threat DeSantis poses to Trump.
“I’m going to challenge the person who is loyal to Trump and DeSantis and say, ‘How can you look yourself in the mirror and realize that your families, your ancestors and your descendants fought for democracy?’ This guy is not democratic,” Moore said of DeSantis.
A recent article in Politico magazine talked of Crist’s efforts to be the “nice guy” in the campaign, but Moore said he’s not buying it.
“He’s reversed himself on all the issues. Immigration, abortion. He went from white to black, and sometimes black to white, and sometimes like this,” Moore said while twisting his arms like a pretzel. “He lost three times to Graham, he lost to Marco Rubio and he lost to Rick Scott.”
Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, state senator Annette Taddeo and eight other Democrats have filed for the governor’s race, but Moore is focused on Crist, who leads significantly in polling and fundraising.
“I’m running against two Republicans, really,” Moore said. “I’m running against the tyrannical DeSantis, who’s a fascist, and the moderate, nice guy, weak-kneed former Republican Crist.
“These guys are not adults,” Moore said. “They are on superficial things that don’t have impact on the average working citizen and senior citizen in Florida,” Moore said. “People are worried about food and gas, and rent. Even housing. There’s a big, huge shortage of housing.”
He was born and raised in Oakland, Calif., and knows it’s tough to find affordable housing out there, just as it is in Florida. His plan is to put a moratorium on rental prices, have a state bank to provide low-interest loans so people can buy houses and get those 1.7 million unoccupied homes taken over so people can buy or rent them, and live in them.
“We want to take a very radical, hands-on approach,” he said. “We’re not like the two-party system. We’re new, we’re unorthodox and we’re going to offer programs that benefit the common man.”
Unemployment is at a record low, but with companies crying out for workers Moore said the thing to do is open the borders and let immigrants come in to take those jobs, which he said would benefit everyone.
“We’re a country of immigrants. My four grandparents migrated from Ireland,” he said.
“This is our strength, our beauty and we’re turning our backs to it.”
Moore’s running mate is Spring Hill resident Jennifer Sullivan, a longtime Green Party activist. She’s a retired Postal Service mail carrier, he said.
“She’s very entrepreneurial. She works really hard,” Moore said. “She’s just as angry about the ‘cancel’ culture and the ‘woke’ culture.”
The two-party system — which Moore likes to call two-party tyranny — has a hole in it; candidates tend to promote their party and not the issues that matter to the people.
As for their chance of winning, Moore said that he believes the majority of people are fed up with a system that seems unable to fix the problems in the state.
“We’re taking a risk in the sense of making these radical ideas,” Moore said. “But guess what? If the risk pays off we win big. So, what’s there to lose?”
Ultimately, the goal is change. Real change.
“It’s a systemic failure. The system allows big money to bring in these extremists, and the extremists are a small minority of people that can effect radical change in our society because of their money.
“We are against the political system, the economic system — capitalism based on greed, self-interest, survival of the fittest, the rest be damned. Perennial wars, poverty. Give me a break. What are we, stupid?” he asked. “People have to wake up.”
