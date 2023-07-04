The second largest Chamber of Commerce in the Tampa Bay area honored the best of its best June 22 at an awards and installation banquet at the Spartan Manor in New Port Richey.
The Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, which has a few members in Wesley Chapel but mostly represents businesses and nonprofits in the area from Hernando to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties west of Land O’Lakes and Odessa, passed out awards in six categories — large business, small business, service club, nonprofit, public servant and private citizen — for their contributions to the community.
Nominees were rated on a scale by members of a chamber committee, Tim McClain, president and chief executive of the chamber, told the Suncoast News. The process, he said, was designed to be as objective as possible, rather than, for example, having winners chosen by a poll on Facebook or other popularity test.
“We really enjoy this every year,” McClain said. “But at the same time there's so many deserving, and you can only pick one. There was not a single category where it was, ‘Oh, no problem. This person is the winner. It was very difficult, especially in the small business and the nonprofits. Those service clubs — every single one of them is just stellar, and we have to pick one. We have so many great organizations and businesses and people in our community.
“So it’s one of the funnest times we have in the year, but at the same time, it's very disappointing to know there were so many great people, organizations and businesses that didn't win. But there’s always next year.”
This year’s finalists and winners were:
• Large Business: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital won over AdventHealth.
• Small Business: Spring Hill Sweets took first place in a field that included Achieva Credit Union, Architectural Signage and Printing, Cadence Bank, Coldwell Banker FI Grey, Elle Rudisill Law Firm, First National Bank of Pasco, Home Team Services Group, SpringHill Suites, Stone Saver, Synergy Ad Specialties, The Hacienda Hotel and Todd Couples Store.
• Service Club: The Rotary Club of New Port Richey won the award. Other nominees were the Community Service Council, New Port Richey Elks Lodge 2284 and the Rotary Clubs of Holiday, Land O’Lakes and Trinity.
• Nonprofit: Gulfside Healthcare Services, formerly Gulfside Hospice, took the trophy. Also nominated were Good Samaritan Health Clinic, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco, Investigation Station, Keiser University, Premier Community Healthcare and The Volunteer Way.
• Public Servant: Debbie Manns, city manager of New Port Richey, took the award. Also nominated were Kelly Mothershead, a member of the New Port Richey City Council; Megan Harding, who sits on the Pasco County School Board; and Matt “Skeeter” Abbot, chair of the Pasco County Mosquito Control Board.
Amanda Mantaporn was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year, and Angel Cook was honored as Citizen of the Year at the ceremony, which was emceed by Paul Friedlander, a former chairman of the board and former King Pithla.
Also at the banquet, the chamber installed its 2023-24 board of directors: Elle Rudisill, chairwoman; Paul Micklow, chair-elect; Nick Carideo, treasurer; Bobbi DeFilippis, secretary; Jim Engelmann, past chairman; and members Crystal Lazar, Larry Giannone, Robyn Liska, Jim Wood, Tim Diesel, Liz Clement and Amanda Hart.
The Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce is at 5443 Main St. in New Port Richey; hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit greaterpasco.com, email chamber@GreaterPasco.com or call 727-842-7651.
