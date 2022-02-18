BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School Board recognized Javonkah Graves as its School-Related Employee of the Year for 2022-2023.
According to a press release, Graves has been a graphic design specialist for the district since 2014, and has an outstanding work ethic and compassion for others.
“I enjoy contributing to the improvement of the school, district, and community," she said. "I feel as though I’m contributing to the success of our students. I particularly enjoy collaborating with others to ensure that the results they get are exactly what they had envisioned."
Graves was in shock when she won, the release said, noting that others are just as deserving of recognition.
She lived in Brooksville until age 4, and moved back to Brooksville from Inverness after graduating from Citrus High School in 2001. She has three children.
"School-related employees are vital to the operations of the school district. We could not function one day without our paraprofessionals, secretaries, bus drivers, food services staff, custodians, bookkeepers, clinic staff, technology team and our specialists," Superintendent John Stratton said. "Through her work, Javonkah helps us present the best version of ourselves to the community. With her humble spirit, she reminds us of how lucky we are to have her as part of our school district."
Routine meeting
The Feb. 8 meeting of the Hernando County School Board was mostly routine, with Graves being honored.
A group of children from Chocachatti Elementary School led the pledge of allegiance, and then student board member Brooke Culp delivered an update on student mental health efforts.
Nature Coast students have incorporated group therapy efforts on campus, she said, and are working together to make mental health a more spoken-about topic.
Students would like to have certified speakers come to the district’s campuses to discuss mental health and offer additional resources, Culp said.
The district approved a proclamation for Black History Month, and Culp shared a quote from the late Vernon Jordan.
Stratton said he was not aware that the board has had to receive a request to declare a proclamation every year for Black History Month, and said in the future it would happen automatically.
There will be a Black History Contest in March and the theme this year will be young people in the civil rights movement.
Board Chairman Gus Guadanigno said that in the future, anyone making public comments would have an extra 30 seconds at the beginning to talk about what they’re doing in the schools, such as volunteering, and then would have the clock reset for three minutes.
Only one item was pulled from the consent agenda, an agreement with Pediatric Urgent Care, to provide access to health care services to students and staff at no cost to the district.
Board member Jimmy Lodato said he was concerned because the company is based in Texas and is relatively new to Florida.
“Each school clinic is provided a SchoolMed Kit that includes everything needed to address common conditions seen via telehealth. The kit includes an iPad, over-the-counter medication and wound care supplies,” the agenda documents said. “All of the supplies, medical resources, technology, and services are provided at no cost to the school district and the kits are refurbished as necessary.”
There will be no testing or treatment for flu, strep, COVID-19 or mental health, and use is strictly voluntary, requiring parental consent.
The company will bill insurers for the costs, said Lisa Cropley, executive director of student support programs.
There are four Title I schools in the district that want to pilot the program: Eastside Elementary, Moton Elementary, Parrott Middle School and Explorer K8. If it’s successful, the program could be extended to all Hernando County public schools.
The motion passed 5-0.
In other action
• The board approved two out-of-state field trips for the Central High School Junior ROTC, a trip for the Orienteering Team to San Jose, Calif., for Nationals on March 11 to 14; and a trip to Port Clinton, Ohio, for the All Services JROTC Air Rifle Competition on March 16 to 20.
• Approved a job qualification change for the Lead Guardian position to allow for successful experience in place of the required degree.
• Approved a $100,000 purchase order with Bentek Inc. for online employee benefits enrollment services.
• Approved purchasing for $10,000 pre-construction services for the Winding Waters K-8 kitchen project from T&G Constructors for an estimated budget of $1 million; and pre-construction services for $6,500 for the Transportation Roofing & Ventilation Project, from Manhattan Construction Co. Inc., for an estimated budget of $650,000 using half-cent funds.
• Approved an amendment to the agreement with T&G Construction for the Winding Waters K-8 Addition for $3.965 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.