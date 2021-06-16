Before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state’s $101.5 billion fiscal year 2021-22 budget earlier this month, he vetoed more than $1.5 billion worth of funding to projects and initiatives throughout the state.
Locally, 10 Pasco County projects stand to receive a total of nearly $26 million. An additional $1.8 million, however, did not escape DeSantis’ veto pen. Withheld funding affected three projects, two within the West Pasco area.
The governor vetoed $1 million to support operations at the new Pasco-Hernando State College’s Instructional and Performing Arts Center in Wesley Chapel; $300,000 to Holiday-based nonprofit Veterans Alternative; and $100,000 toward the renovation and creation of the AmSkills Workforce Training Innovation Center in Holiday.
The latter of the three projects, AmSkills, will receive funding in the state budget, but at $450,000 instead of the $550,000 requested. The project sponsor in the Florida Senate was Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Palm Harbor, and request documentation states that AmSkills intends to use the state funding to renovate the Holiday facility, which was built in 1973, and turn it into the first AmSkills Workforce Training Innovation Center in the Tampa Bay region. The nonprofit job training organization intends to secure additional matching funds from private community donors.
AmSkills’ funding request stated that $450,000 is needed for fixed capital construction and major renovation costs, going toward new HVAC systems and adding workforce training workshops, among other upgrades. An additional $100,000 in administrative costs are also included in the request, equal to the amount vetoed.
Veterans Alternative in Holiday was denied $300,000 in state funding it requested to help serve approximately 150 area veterans and/or active duty military dealing with post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression due to the traumas of war, according to the nonprofit organization’s local funding initiative request to the Florida Senate. The group’s Accelerated Wellness Program for Veterans and Active Duty Military intends to connect those in need with increased access to alternative therapies and counseling services.
According to Veterans Alternative’s request, the $300,000 would have gone toward operational costs associated with providing the Accelerated Wellness Program and counseling services.
Pasco-Hernando State College opened its 36,000-square-foot Instructional Performing Arts Center at the Wesley Chapel campus in mid-2020. PHSC’s funding request to the state Senate stated that funds would be used to support the operations of the new facility, primarily via salaries and benefits. A total of $900,000 was requested for the salaries of eight faculty and two staff members. Another $100,000 was slated to go toward funding and benefits for an assistant director of the center.
However, the college still did well, receiving $25 million for its Center for Student Success and Community Engagement in Dade City.
Of the 10 Pasco County projects set to receive $27.8 million in state funding, four are in West Pasco, including the $450,000 approved for AmSkills.
About $5 million will go toward the Metropolitan Ministries campus in Holiday. The nonprofit organization intends to build 24 units of transformational housing for homeless families, a childcare center and a family support center on the existing campus that sits on U.S. Highway 19.
Another $3.8 million is set to go toward upgrading the Lindrick Utility System in New Port Richey.
Flooding issues along Ackerman Street in New Port Richey will also be addressed, with a $400,000 request going toward the Ackerman Street Drainage Improvement Project. The initiative is described as a “shovel-ready flood abatement project” in the funding request to the state senate. This project is designed to decrease flood events in the Holiday Gardens Estates Unit 4 community as well as along a segment of Trouble Creek Road, where Ackerman dead-ends to the south. The senate request states that $350,000 is intended for costs associated with construction and real estate acquisition. The other $50,000 would be directed to consultants studying the flooding project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.