A shortage of bus drivers has caused GoPasco to modify service on some routes effective Monday, Jan. 3.
Service on Routes 20, 21, 23 and 54 will change.
Details of updated bus schedules and routes are available at https://bit.ly/GoPascoRiderAlert
While service will be temporarily suspended on some routes, nearly all corridors will still have service via other routes. For a complete list of GOPASCO routes and schedules, visit GoPasco.com.
GoPasco is accepting applications for bus drivers. Anyone interested in pursuing a career as a bus driver with Pasco County is encouraged to learn more and apply today at GoPasco.com/careers.
