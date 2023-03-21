Joseph “Chico” Melendez of Hudson received his certificate from AmSkills staff at boot camp graduation March 10. A U.S. Navy veteran with a mistake long ago in his past, Melendez, 67, said that AmSkills is giving him a new lease on life. “Learning, teamwork, and learning how to be part of a team was all part of this,” he said. “It’s wonderful. Everybody is helping and supporting everyone else, and you don’t even realize it until the teacher said something: ‘You guys don’t even know each other, and you all help each other out.’” At a facility he toured, he said, “Everybody had a smiling face, and I would have surgery in there, it’s so clean.”