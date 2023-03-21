“Tampa Bay has the most number of manufacturers in the state of Florida,” Tom Mudano, president and chief executive of AmSkills, says. “A lot of people don’t know there are manufacturing jobs right around the corner.”
AmSkills, formed in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is building, with state and federal support, a facility on 4.5 acres on Darlington Road near U.S. 19 but currently operates training programs throughout the county, can help people get them.
“We do workforce training and apprenticeship,” Mudano said. “We focus primarily on the manufacturing industry. There's a huge need for skilled workers, but it's extremely difficult to recruit people into these careers because most people don't know what they are, what the jobs are. If you say an electrician, you know what it is. You say manufacturing — what is it? You don't really know.
“So we help recruit. We created an advanced manufacturing academy at Anclote High School (a public high school in Holiday). It’s a lower-income area, and we bring in equipment and instructors, and the students get to explore the different careers they potentially could go into in manufacturing. We are the first registered Department of Education high school pre-apprenticeship in the state.”
For students, he said, “We also run a summer internship program. They go through a one-week boot camp and then go to a paid internship with Pasco County Public Works in stormwater. This gets them work experience and also introduces them to public works jobs, because there's also a huge need in those areas. I believe over the years they’ve hired seven students after they graduated high school.”
A large part of AmSkills’ mission, though, is helping adults get decent-paying jobs in manufacturing.
“Our mobile unit travels around Tampa Bay; we run two-week, hands-on boot camps for adults. They get to go on a tour of manufacturers, do hands-on projects, learn different skills. We help get their resumes together, they go through mock interviews and then on the final day they get to interview with six hiring employers from within a short distance of where they live.
“The goal is to get entry-level people into the manufacturing industry and working close to home.
“We’re trying to put people in long-term careers,” Mudano said, noting that AmSkills is community- and economic-development oriented, and not just a means to furnish corporations with bodies.
Those opportunities and those jobs can involve more skills than people may realize, Mudano said.
For example, AmSkills is working with “cobots.”
“A robot requires safety fencing around it because it can hurt somebody. A cobot is designed to work side-by-side with a person, and you can program it to help you accomplish a particular job. So we are a training center for Universal Robots, the largest manufacturer of cobots in the world.
“As we know, when COVID happened, we as a country learned we need to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. because we can't rely on these other countries to produce our products.”
And that offers opportunities for many in the Tampa Bay area, he said.
“For adults coming out of a boot camp with no experience in manufacturing, we're averaging $16 to $20 an hour. We’ve had people who have experience go into higher-level positions; I think the average salary for manufacturing in Tampa Bay is over $60,000. So there’s a lot of opportunity, especially for people who like using their hands or building things.
“Manufacturing has changed a lot; it’s a very clean environment and offers good benefits as well.”
Four of those manufacturers were on hand March 10, when AmSkills held a boot camp graduation at Lighthouse for the Visually Disabled and Blind in Port Richey, to interview graduates for open positions. After the initial interviews, selected candidates will be given a tour and second interview at the workplace.
“We already have a list,” Connie Aragon, human resource business partner for Chromalloy/Belac, told the Suncoast News. Belac LLC operates an aerospace center in Oldsmar, and she was at the graduation with operations supervisor Sean Ryan to find people to staff it. At a previous event, she said, there were 25 graduates, and Belac was interested in 18 of them. AmSkills, Ryan said, provides quality employees with good work ethics.
Mudano stressed that, “Our mission, while it's to help fill these jobs, is first to focus on the person, transforming lives and strengthening communities through workforce training and apprenticeship.”
Because so far the program has sufficient grant funds, Mudano said, all training is currently free.
And it’s paid off for participants.
“We had one high school student who went through the program; we helped secure him a job, and at 21 years old he is traveling the world fixing machines, and he has no college debt.
“We've had homeless people go to our program and they’ve gotten paying jobs, allowing them to transition out of homelessness. In 2018, we had a woman named Nicky who was homeless with three children. She went through our program, we got her a job and she transitioned out of homelessness. She's been there four years now and her now-18-year-old son went through our boot camp last year and is now working for a manufacturer.”
AmSkills welcomes anyone who meets the minimum standards of most employers — a GED and no criminal record that involves violent crimes or sex offenses.
“We partner with other nonprofits and community-based organizations because they're already trying to help people. If we can help get people work and good-paying jobs that ultimately can help them, it can grow to who knows where.”
For more information, visit amskills.org, call 727-301-1282 or email info@amskills.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.