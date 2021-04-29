BROOKSVILLE — For the first time ever, Live Oak Theatre will host a Golf and Garden Classic where the public can be entertained by a spectacular group of thespians and even try to win a car.
Golfers are welcome to sign up individually for $150 or as a team for $500, and anyone can attend the luncheon for $45 per person. The event will kick off at noon on Saturday, May 8 at the Southern Hills Plantation Club, 4200 Summit View Drive. The golf tournament at the Pete Dye Golf Course will begin with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
Proceeds raised from the tournament will benefit the theatre and conservatory, which has been serving the community for nearly 12 years. Residents and visitors have stuck with the performing arts group through thick and thin, even when COVID-19 made the nonprofit add some outdoor showings for productions such as “Adventures in Wonderland” and “The Bard Unleashed.”
“I definitely think it’s an organization that we would want to keep,” said Pat Augustyniak, chair of the Friends of Live Oak Theatre. “The shows are fantastic, the conservatory is doing such a wonderful job with the children that are attending, and it adds so much value to our community. It’s not something we want to see disappear because of lack of funds.”
Although the 2020-21 season for full-length productions has now come to an end, according to dramatic coach Vince Vanni, the following months have some exciting things in store for the public. Events such as the Princess Tea, inaugural Spring Festival, and summer camps will all help boost funds to help the theatre purchase rights for upcoming plays.
Those who attend the luncheon can participate in a decorative hat competition, a raffle to win an original painting by local artist Patricia Ritter, a 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, a Broadway challenge game, and can watch live entertainment. Golfers can compete to win a brand-new Honda from Love Honda by getting a hole-in-one on the 3rd hole. Marker 48 Brewing will also be out on the course giving free samples of beer.
“If you mention Pete Dye Golf Course to a golfer, they salivate,” Augustyniak said. “Every golfer wants to play this course. Apart from the fact that it’s superbly beautiful here, this is a premier golf course. We know that the people want to come here and play golf.”
Sponsorships are still available, and offer a great opportunity to bring awareness to your business, Augustyniak added.
For more information, email Pat Augustyniak at pmaugustyniak@gmail.com or visit www.liveoaktheatre.org.
