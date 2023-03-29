Golf carts have more streets to ride on, code enforcement can issue parking tickets and the police will be buying two new traffic speed trailers as a result of decisions made by the New Port Richey City Council on March 14.
The council approved on second reading an ordinance that allows golf carts to ride on Marine Parkway between U.S. 19 and Grand Boulevard, and on Grand Boulevard between Gulf and Ridgeway drives. The changes are necessary because the city and Port Richey are asking the Florida Department of Transportation to allow golf carts to cross U.S. 19 at Marine Boulevard and at Gulf Drive—and FDOT insists the carts have somewhere to go once they cross the highway.
The council also approved Police Chief Robert Kochen’s request to authorize code enforcement officers to issue citations for parking violations. At a previous meeting, Kochen said that all the code enforcement officers, who in New Port Richey are part of the police department, are certified parking enforcement specialists and using them would take some burden off patrol officers while also alleviating some parking issues in town.
Some members of the public objected to the ordinance, citing what they called past abuses of citizens by code enforcement and not wanting to give those officers more powers. After some discussion, in which council members were assured the authority extends only to cars illegally parked on public, and not private, property.
The council also approved Kochen’s request to purchase two speed trailers. “The 300MX Matrix speed control trailers are state-of-the-art, come with 18 preloaded traffic messages, and have 14 preloaded graphics that will enhance our department’s ability to provide traffic safety messages to the public. Additionally, these traffic trailers will provide the police department with speed data and traffic counts in the areas they are utilized,” Kochen wrote in a request for funding.
A one-time city credit from American Traffic Solutions will provide $10,000 toward the $24,368 cost of the trailers; the remaining money will come from forfeiture funds.
Also at the meeting, the council accepted a low bid of nearly $1.6 million from Keystone Excavators Inc. for the proposed 2022 North River Neighborhood Streetscape Improvements project for proposed improvements along River Road. These include removal and replacement of the existing sidewalk on the east side of North River Road; milling and narrowing the existing roadway; roadway striping for pedestrian crossings and bike lane symbols; decorative street lighting; landscape and hardscape; the removal and replacement of existing traffic signage; LED crosswalk at Green Key Road and River Road; straightening the intersection located at N. River Road and Veterans Drive; and sod placement at Sims Park.
In other business, the City Council approved the final pay request from Top Line Recreation Inc. for a little under $186,000 for completed improvements at Grand Boulevard Park, a pocket park at Grand Boulevard and Riverview Drive.
Improvements included installation of a shade structure over the playground; replacement of playground equipment; replacing the playground’s mulch with a padded surface and refurbishing the parking lot shell.
The council also allotted around $40,000 for Fuel Master Software, a cloud-based system that will replace the outdated system the city now uses for fuel management for city vehicles.
