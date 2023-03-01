NEW PORT RICHEY — Golf cart traffic — and specifically, the ability to legally cross city roadways such as Main Street as well as U.S. 19 — remains on the minds of residents, the New Port Richey City Council learned Feb. 21.
New Port Richey has joined with the city of Port Richey to lobby the Florida Department of Transportation to legalize golf cart crossings at some intersections along U.S. 19, Marine Parkway and Gulf Boulevard being two under consideration.
The stretch of U.S 19 through Pasco County is considered one of the most dangerous roadways in the nation. It has never been legal to cross the highway in a golf cart, but that didn’t deter people until “no crossing” signs went up recently, leading many residents to erroneously believe the ban on crossing is a new regulation.
At the meeting, Kathleen Simington, owner of Krafts by Kathleen on Main Street, asked the council to do whatever it could to ensure golf carts “can still cross 19.” As a merchant, she said, “It’s really important for us to have that convenience for our customers.” Simington is among several merchants who have spoken up about a real or potential loss of customers since the signs went up.
“Probably about 50% of our customers come to us on golf carts,” she said.
Victoria Green, who identified herself as a city resident, business owner and golf cart owner, told the council she bought her golf cart because so many people were using them and it looked like fun. Where she lives, she said, you could pull on to Madison Street and see a sign reading “Golf Cart Friendly.”
“Now, it says ‘No Carts Allowed.’”
Green said she also drives her cart to her business, which is on the other side of U.S. 19, and “now I’m finding out that people who live over here can’t cross 19.
“It’s like you’re working against us,” she told the council members. “You don’t want me to be a successful business owner. You say, ‘Come live in New Port Richey. It’s great; we’re golf-cart friendly.’ But we’re not.”
Green said she didn’t understand why there couldn’t be crossing at Main Street, especially as that is the area where restaurants and businesses attract the most people: “I don’t understand the difference between Main Street and Gulf Drive.” She also noted that during festivals parking is a major issue, but two or three golf carts can fit in a single space, alleviating some of the issues caused by lack of parking downtown.
“Let us know what we can do to help get this approved,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Mike Peters said golf carts are great “until somebody gets hurt.” He added that there are some, although not many, streets in the city where because of speed limits or other factors it is not considered safe to allow golf cart traffic.
Similarly, he said, the intersection of U.S. 19 and Main Street is not deemed safe for golf cart crossing because of the number of lanes there. He noted that final decisions are up to FDOT, but that City Manager Debbie Manns, as well as the city’s state representative, is working with FDOT to find a way to allow golf carts to cross U.S. 19.
At the city of Port Richey’s public meeting Feb. 14, that city’s manager, John Dudte, said Port Richey officials are part of that effort as well.
In other news
The city of New Port Richey accepted $9,500 from the Pasco Florida Kennel Club so the police department can buy a new canine officer. Police Chief Robert Kochen said the city has four dogs, one of which will probably be retired soon, so the department will spend the funds once it figures out what type of dog best suits its current needs.
Additionally, Dell deChant, Rose Mohr and Amber Blais were reappointed to the Environmental Committee.
