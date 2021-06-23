BROOKSVILLE — An investigation into Golden Kennel, a dog-breeding operation that was raided by law enforcement officers from several agencies in March, has led to a court ruling that owner Jian Karlos Ortiz-Mendez will no longer have the right to own animals in the state of Florida.
Additionally, the ruling on June 8 terminated Ortiz-Mendez’s ownership of all his existing animals and his criminal cases remain pending in Circuit Court. Fifty-four dogs seized from the property, at 9203 Weatherly Road, were deemed property of Hernando County and were turned over to Animal Services.
“When children or domestic animals are neglected or abused, it tears at the fabric of our society,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a statement. “Although these investigations require a tremendous amount of work, abuse and neglect of innocent animals is a selfish act that cannot be tolerated. The public can also help reduce demand for these operations by adopting from a local animal shelter.”
Animal Services has since moved or secured placement for the dogs with local rescue organizations. According to Animal Services officials, all sterilization costs will be covered by these rescue partners and they will be adopting them out once they are able to.
The organization vaccinated, dewormed and parvovirus-tested all mother dogs with babies and dogs under a year old on intake. All Parvo tests came back negative on these animals.
The court findings are a result of a complaint made to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office by someone who had dealings with the kennel. A raid was performed by officers of HCSO, Hernando, Pasco and Hillsborough County Animal Services, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the University of Florida.
During the raid, eight puppies were seized and sent to local veterinarians for treatment after showing symptoms of canine parvovirus. The viral disease is highly contagious and attacks dogs’ gastrointestinal tracks.
Also found during the raid were 11 deceased puppies improperly disposed of.
