Habitat for Humanity of East and Central Pasco County will be able to start work soon within its 10-home community thanks to the continued support of GL Homes.
In late March, GL Homes donated $15,000 worth of gently used furniture to Habitat’s ReStore. Items included AC units, desks, cabinets, sinks, toilets, office chairs, doors, tables, home décor such as vases and framed art, kitchenware, wall sconces, light fixtures, curtains, and window treatments.
This was the second donation GL Homes has made to Habitat’s ReStore within two years. Last year, the home developer donated $25,000 in furniture and artwork.
“We supported Pasco at the height of the pandemic,” said Sarah Alsofrom, GL Homes senior director of Community Relations. “Habitat had just opened back up their ReStore and their operations in February of last year, and we were one of the first large donations that came into them. From what Habitat has told me, our donation in 2021 was one of their top five donations in terms of monetary value.”
The impact these donations make is “transformational,” according to Crystal Lazar, the Habitat affilate’s president and chief executive. “We hit our sales record again in the ReStore, and we generated enough funds in March to fund an entire home build which is a huge record for us. Those types of donations transform and raise money for Habitat, so they’re vital.”
Habitat’s ReStore is its biggest fundraiser, as every dollar that goes into the store directly benefits the home buying program, Lazar said. The store at 4700 Allen Road, Zephyrhills, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Habitat for Humanity is known for building homes for deserving homeowners, but what isn’t included in the home is furniture. The ReStore can provide those homeowners with gently used furniture at a great discount.
Habitat for Humanity can provide a truck and team to pick up items, which makes it an easier job for the donor. Alsofrom said this provides no excuse not to step up, and she encourages other developers and businesses to think of Habitat when replacing its furniture or decor. The furniture donated by GL Homes comes from its sales office of Valencia Del Sol in Wimauma.
“Nothing at GL Homes goes to waste,” Alsofrom said. “We’re not going to throw anything away. Our first call in Pasco County is always to Habitat for Humanity. They are able to use everything — even the kitchen sink!”
Lazar, who lives in Wesley Chapel, said she’s seen furniture from model homes go to waste when it’s no longer needed. She reiterated that if a developer were to schedule a pick-up with Habitat, they’d be happy to take the furniture off their hands.
GL Home’s philanthropic focus is to help break the cycle of homelessness. Alsofrom added, “What better way to do that than by supporting Habitat for Humanity of East and Central Pasco County?”
To learn more about Habitat’s ReStore, visit https://habitatpasco.org/restore. GL Home’s philanthropic mission can be found by visiting www.glhomesphilanthropy.com.
