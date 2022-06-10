HUDSON — As May’s Mental Health Awareness Month recently ended, Vincent House Pasco, Hernando, and Pinellas kicked off its Clubhouse Giving Day with the start of a new month.
The purpose of Clubhouse Giving Day is not just to raise awareness of the nonprofit’s services to individuals seeking to improve their mental health, but to raise money that will further benefit residents. Vincent House Hernando is working to expand services in 2023 by moving out of its current building, a rented office in a plaza shared with the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections and a Sheriff’s Office substation.
At the same time, funds raised throughout the year are making a difference in all three Vincent Houses by supporting the services it offers members. The Clubhouse parallels the working day to give members a sense of purpose as they participate in recovery through work. There is no time limit or requirement for how long or how often a member participates. Members are seen for the person they are, not the mental illness they have, said Vincent House Pasco Director Elizabeth Statzer.
At the Bob Dillinger Center, Vincent House Pasco, a new member said, “I love it. I work in the kitchen. After all I’ve been through, Vincent House gives me purpose.”
As members enter the Clubhouse each day, they can check the smartboards in the dining room and visual communications room to see what work is available to sign up for. Whether it’s preparing meals for the day ahead, working in the garden, doing janitorial work, or writing the latest newsletter, members can find fulfillment and meaning in their day.
Vincent House also provides transitional employment (TE), which gives members the skills, endurance, and confidence they need to successfully keep a job. A Vincent House member of staff will learn the job first, provide training, and can fill in the position if a member can’t perform the job duty for the day. They are only required to work 12 to 20 hours per week for a period of six to nine months.
"Marissa is a great story,” Statzer said. “She had two of our transitional employment placements and she’s somebody who’s family told her she wouldn’t be able to work because of her mental illness.”
Marissa successfully completed those two TE placements, which gave her the courage to say she could do more. Marissa had a dream to become a medical assistant, and so Vincent House got her enrolled in vocational rehabilitation which pays for her to go to school to become one.
Each Clubhouse follows the same set of standards, or “bill of rights,” that helps members and staff set up a path for success. As an added benefit, members traveling from one Clubhouse to another can expect to fit right in, which was the case for a member serving as receptionist for the day who moved from California to Pasco County.
“I could visit Sweden and not understand the language but if I walked into a Clubhouse there, I’d feel right at home,” Statzer said. “There are now over 320 Clubhouses around the world. Our founders Dianne and Elliott Steele started Vincent House after their daughter was diagnosed with schizophrenia in college. They did a lot of research and found the Clubhouse model, which didn’t exist in Florida at the time, and they left their careers to start Vincent House in Pinellas Park 19 years ago.”
Since then, the model has grown and there is still a need to help those in the county. Vincent House Pasco sits on 10 acres of land, three of which are taken up by the center and a garden that produces fresh vegetables, fruit, and herbs for the kitchen. The other seven acres are reserved for housing units once enough funding has been attained.
Tours are available at each Vincent House and can be scheduled in advance by calling ahead. To learn more about what Vincent House has to offer, visit www.vincenthouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.