PORT RICHEY – Jimmie Van Zant may have been connected to famous cousins whose music will forever be popular, but few may know the man who would give the shirt off his back if it meant helping someone in need.
Unfortunately, when cancer struck, his good deeds weren’t returned. Without insurance, Van Zant struggled to pay for treatment and after several weeks of missing them, according to Jimmy Van Zant Charity chairman Joey Nichols, Van Zant died in 2016.
Now, Van Zant’s name lives on through the work of individuals like Nichols, who was a friend, to benefit cancer patients throughout the country. On Saturday, April 30, the charity will host Canvets Fest 22 at Gill Dawg, 5419 Treadway Drive, Port Richey.
Tickets cost $18 in advance or $22 at the door and can be purchased online by visiting Gill Dawg’s website, www.gilldawg.com.
The all-day music festival will kick off with a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a lot adjacent to Gill Dawg, with the Big Red Bus open to take blood donations. The festival will move to Gill Dawg at 3 p.m. where a benefit concert will begin shortly after, featuring tribute bands 37 Special; Cowboy, a Kid Rock tribute; China Grove, a Doobie Brothers tribute; and Nuthin’ Fancy, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute.
“Everybody thought him being in a band he was a millionaire, but he didn’t have insurance,” Nichols said. “We contacted major cancer charities but there was so much red tape, you would not believe. A lot of them specialized in specific cancers, it didn’t help what he had.”
Van Zant died of liver cancer, according to reports.
“All the problems he went through trying to get help, we didn’t want anyone to go through that,” Nichols said.
The charity prides itself on providing checks for assistance within 48 hours, after conducting a medical background check. Nichols explained patients don’t get the check directly, but it will go toward what they need help with, whether it’s groceries or paying bills.
The Canvets Fest 22 will not only benefit cancer patients, but a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to support The Volunteer Way food drive.
To learn more about the Jimmie Van Zant Cancer Charity, visit www.jimmievanzantcancercharity.com.
