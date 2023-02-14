DADE CITY — Experience life as a Renaissance lord, lady, bard, or even dragon slayer when the 2023 Bay Area Renaissance Festival comes to Dade City. The fair itself will run weekends from Feb. 18 to April 2, but organizers are already holding events such as poster contests that the public can enjoy now, said Amanda Kuchar, general manager of Mid-America Festivals, which is holding the event.
“This is going into our third season in Dade City,” she said. “We have 14 stages of entertainment, handcrafted vendors, food and beverages — lots of fun entertainment and contests that patrons can sign up to do for free.”
“We try to stay in Renaissance period (roughly the 15th and 16th centuries in Continental Europe and the Tudor era in Britain) but we do have some fantasy. We have a variety of acts — musical acts, some variety acts, we have a magician this year. We have one entertainer that does something called the Wheel of Death. It’s a large metal cage that spins and he does tricks on it so you know, it’s not period, but it is manpower. So we try to keep things around the same time period but we do break into some fantasy areas like unicorns, mermaids, things like that.
As to the music, Kuchar said, “We have bagpipes, drums. It’s more period with a modern twist. Period music that every patron can relate to. And, of course, the food and the amenities are modern. We try to hide the modern technology behind the scenes.
“Our goal is to have something for everybody,” she continued. “We have things for mom, things for dad, things for kids and every kind of age in between. We have a Children's Realm that is free for children. We have areas that are very kid friendly but we also have Daily Royal events, which include a pub crawl, a smoker show, a King Henry's Happy Hour, those are 21-and-up, and we have an isolated part of the sites. They are more adult shows.”
Each weekend will have a special theme, Kuchar said, and there will be special events such as jousts and a mass vow renewal ceremony.
The Bay Area Renaissance Fair will be held at 12838 Auton Road on weekends from Feb. 18 to April 2. For more information and tickets, visit www.bayarearenfest.com.
