Steve Carper’s home in Hidden Lake Estates looks like any other home in any other upscale subdivision as you drive toward it. But after passing the driveway and garage for cars, you see another driveway and another “garage,” and they’re a lot wider.
That’s because the second one holds Carper’s 1968 Piper Arrow, a four-seat, single-engine airplane.
It isn’t a museum piece, Carper said. And it can dodge the gridlocked traffic on the roads.
“I’ll go to (Peter O.) Knight Airport sometimes to pick up my grandkids and fly them up here,” he said. “It’s 15 minutes to get there and 15 minutes to get back.”
Other houses in the development have similar arrangements, and some residents park their planes in front of their home.
Pilot Country Estates resident Rex Myers, 78, loves being able to get into the air quickly from his home at the end of the runway.
Flying is in his blood, he said. His father flew B-25 bombers in World War II and eventually flew combat missions in B-52s during the Vietnam War. Myers grew up on airbases.
He said there’s nothing strange about living on an airfield if you love flying.
“I can ask people the same question. Why would you live on a lake? Or if you’re a skier, why would you live on the edge of a ski resort? If you’re a golfer, why would you live on a golf course?” he said.
He and his wife, Caroline, have lived in other flying communities, and they have lived at Pilot Country since 1998.
“I know the airport has been here at least 55 years,” he said.
At Hidden Lake Estates, Carper’s friend John Voda dropped by for a visit on a recent morning. He owns a homebuilt Lancair, a four-seat single-engine plane with a pressurized interior. It can go 300 mph and has a ceiling of 25,000 feet. Voda lives in a house that also has a garage and a hangar, and during a golf cart ride to his house, he explained the rules of the road.
“Airplanes have the right of way,” Voda said. The privately owned and maintained roads — technically, taxiways — in the gated portion of Hidden Lake Estates have no road signs, and mailboxes are off the road or at a very low height to avoid being clipped by the wings of planes.
On the west side of Hidden Lake Estates, there are only a few houses that have hangars on the runway; those on that side who aren’t near the runway, Carper said, either don’t have planes or park them in hangars at the end of runway 5/23, where there’s also a building for community meetings and other events.
The airfield is not open to the public; outside pilots can only land their planes by invitation, with special permission or in an emergency. The government and the military also can use the field in an emergency, if it’s needed.
Pilot Country Airport, on State Road 52 east of U.S. 41, is a public field, but the same rules apply on its roads, said Myers, who lives in the last house on the east side of the north-south runway.
Myers began taking flying lessons as a teenager and eventually earned aviation certificates and ratings to fly not only large airliners but also to repair them. His hangar has a large machine shop and parts warehouse on one side, and airplanes and other gear on the other.
He worked for 13 airlines that went bankrupt before finally landing a position with United Parcel Service and retiring as a Boeing 767 captain. People went from laughing at him because of his cargo flying job to envying his superior pay and benefits, and asking for UPS pilot job applications.
He laughs at the memory, noting another big advantage to flying for UPS: “The packages never complain.”
The first plane in the hangar is a 2000 Cessna 182 Skylane, a four-seat aircraft that he and his wife have taken across the country to visit family and see the country.
Myers and a helper are restoring a 1975 Cessna 172, and another restoration project in the hangar is a Cessna 150 Commuter.
At Voda’s hangar in Hidden Lake Estates, he’s having work done on the interior of his plane and hopes it will be completed soon because the flight instructor is eager to get back into the air.
“I’m living in heaven, basically. I have all the friends in the world and I get to fly when I can,” he said. “I have a rather large family from Oregon to Ohio and Texas to Florida, and everywhere in between, and I plan on going to visit family.”
For all three men, living so close to the airport means being able to go from the hangar to the sky in about 15 minutes. General aviation means no harrowing drives to a giant international airport, no invasive security screening, no unpleasant times from other passengers and no harrowing drives from the giant airport, as general aviation fields tend to be closer to where they want to be in a city.
From the living room and kitchen in his house, Myers has a beautiful view of the end of the runway.
“I work out here every day,” he said while in the hangar. “I’m one of these people; I’m retired but I’m not retired. I have to have a project.”
