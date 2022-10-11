WESLEY CHAPEL — It’s all about the bees! Come learn why bees are a gardener’s best friend and why we all should do our best to protect these little insects.
The New River Public Library will be host to the Garden Club’s monthly meeting, and October will be an informational presentation on bees. The meeting is free and open to the public, and it is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel.
You can come learn about different types of bees, like bumble, honey, carpenter and more. According to the Garden Club, in the United States, there are 49 different types of honeybees alone.
“The majority of the food we eat is a result of bees’ pollination,” said Debra Moore, library associate and garden club member. “By planting Florida natives, we can help the bees.”
Moore pointed to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences website as a good source to find what are some Florida native plants that can be grown, which can be found by visiting edis.ifas.ufl.edu/entity/topic/native_plants.
Attendees will also get to participate in a craft activity with the club following a video presentation and question-and-answer session. This month’s craft will feature bee houses using bamboo and cans. Most months also include crafts alongside a presentation.
As an active member of the Garden Club, Moore said she enjoys meeting people and using the garden space outside of the library when the weather permits. There are 28 beds for library patrons to use at four months at a time.
“I enjoy planting flowers, roses are my favorite,” Moore said. “I also grow foods such as peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers.”
Members can take advantage of master gardeners’ knowledge, one of whom has more than 45 years of experience.
The Garden Club meets once a month on the third Saturday of the month, and anyone can join in a meeting. There will be no meeting in November due to voting, Moore said, but the club will resume on Dec. 17 for a presentation on cactus and succulents.
