BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Gallery 201 has announced a Call to Artists for its “I” – Identity exhibit.
The “I”- Identity theme can have many approaches and can feature artwork associated with self-identity and reflection.
Sculptures, ceramics, glass, 3-D, digital art will also be considered. Name your work after the inspiration. The artwork images must be submitted for approval prior to arrival at the Gallery. Images must be emailed to cityart@brooksville.us by Friday, July 7.
Once the artwork is approved, artists must complete the entry form for the selected work. Dates for drop-off of new exhibit artwork and pick-up of previous exhibit artwork will begin Friday, June 30, through Friday, July 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hours outside of that timeframe are by appointment only.
All 2-D artworks must be “gallery ready” to hang with wire securely attached to the back or bottom of your work along with display cards. Two sets of display cards must include title of piece, medium, artist, price. If the piece is not for sale, please state “NSF” on the card. Student work is welcome.
The reception for “I”- Identity will be Friday, July 14, at the Brooksville Gallery 201 at Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave. The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. with music and refreshments and is open to the public
Entry forms can be found at www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201 or FMI contact the Brooksville Gallery 201 at 352-540-3811.
