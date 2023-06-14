At its upcoming July 19-20 meeting, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff will present a proposed final rule that will create a Springs Protection Zone restricting beaching, mooring, anchoring and grounding of vessels on the spring run of the Weeki Wachee River extending from the spring boil within Weeki Wachee Springs State Park to the Rogers Park Boat Ramp.
The FWC is seeking public comment on the proposed zone. A summary of the input received during this public comment period will be presented to commissioners at the meeting. Public comments are being accepted through June 30. Comments can be submitted to BoatingPublicComments@MyFWC.com and via mail:
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Attn: Boating and Waterways, 1M
620 S. Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32399
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.