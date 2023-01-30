BROOKSVILLE — Angry parents of children at Winding Waters K-8 pleaded with the School Board to keep their kids there, and not force them to attend other schools.
The reality, board members said, is that Winding Waters is overcrowded and something has to be done. There are no plans for a district-wide rezoning — as was done several years ago — and high schools will not be affected.
A posting on the district’s Facebook page advertised a 2:30 p.m. workshop on Jan. 25.
“In addition to Winding Waters K-8, other schools that may be impacted include Pine Grove Elementary, Deltona Elementary, Westside Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary and West Hernando Middle School,” the posting said.
Any boundary changes would be effective on July 1.
At the regular meeting, board member Mark Johnson said the plan should have been communicated better.
The first public workshop was to be held on Jan. 26.
The public can comment online at https://tinyurl.com/bdd6y8uj, and again from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24.
A second public workshop will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Weeki Wachee High School’s cafeteria.
A public hearing will take place at the School Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
The tentative final action/adoption at a School Board meeting will be on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m.
For more information, see https://www.hernandoschools.org/community/rezoning.
Speaking out
Parents said they moved into Winding Waters’ zone because of the school’s reputation, and that they didn’t want their children’s school lives disrupted.
Johnson said parents have to speak out.
“If you do not show up, and you do not make any noise, your voice will not be heard,” he said.
Johnson should know. He was on the board the last time the district did a complete rezoning and said the board listened to parents. The staff spent a lot of time and working the boundaries to come up with a solution, he said, and those boundaries lasted eight years.
“It has to be done, but the question is how do we do it so that the most amount of residents are happy?” he asked.
Jane Heid said she found out about the rezoning two days before the meeting.
“We’re concerned about where our kids are going to be displaced,” she said.
Michael Birren said he was opposed to the change, and Donna Birren said her daughters go to Winding Waters and she would hate to see them bused far away.
Several other parents expressed similar concerns.
Board member Shannon Rodriguez said their concerns are being heard, and that this problem should have been dealt with last year, adding she hopes a solution can be found that satisfies the majority. It’s not something to do in haste because it changes the dynamics of many families.
“I would ask and urge all of you to come to these meetings,” she said.
Superintendent John Stratton said that no final decisions have been made.
“It can take one of the plans, or do nothing at all. In my opinion, no one would disagree that Winding Waters is overcrowded,” he said. “We have room to absorb, but not at Winding Waters. We’ve got to take somebody out of the zone.”
He clarified that high school zones are not being touched, and that calls went out to parents who may or may not be impacted.
Several people noted that the district’s robocalls sometimes are ignored since most people get lots of scam calls.
Economic growth
The county’s economy is growing and jobs are coming, especially at the airport, Johnson said. That’s good news for many, but growth accelerated in the past two years and the district needs at least two new schools, but lacks the money.
The district has to prepare today’s schoolchildren to be the workers in tomorrow’s jobs, he said.
Winding Waters is undergoing a 12-classroom expansion at present, and the board on Jan. 24 also approved 5-0 a more than $2 million project (from impact fees) to add a loop at the school to address jams from parents coming to drop off or pick up their children.
In other action
As promised, Johnson and Rodriguez have been attentive to items on the consent agenda, calling out several at each meeting for discussion and occasionally just to compliment a staff member for their work or explaining the item in more detail. Rodriguez commended the Navy Junior ROTC on an item regarding travel, noting that her daughter had attended it and it made a huge impact on her life. The item passed 5-0.
An item regarding replacing scoreboards at some schools costing $300,000 passed 5-0; upgrades to intercom systems at several schools costing $153,000 passed 4-1, with Rodriguez dissenting; a painting services contract for $400,000 was approved 5-0; and an item for promotional products costing $200,000 passed 5-0.
The board was most divided over an item regarding charter buses. Ralph Leath, director of transportation, defended his request for an estimated $150,000 for bus services. Johnson and Rodriguez questioned the need for so much money, with Johnson noting that Leath could get $100,000 now and not tie up the rest, which could be used for books, computers or other things to benefit students. If Leath needed more, Johnson said, he could just ask for it. After a long back and forth, the board took it to a vote and Leath’s request passed 3-2, with Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting.
School district employee Tracy Whitten, an Air Force veteran, was honored as the district’s January veteran. She’s a cafeteria manager at Challenger K-8.
Students from Suncoast Elementary School led the pledge of allegiance.
