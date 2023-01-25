Furious parents blast board for Winding Waters K-8 plans

BROOKSVILLE – Angry parents of children at Winding Waters K-8 pleaded with the School Board to keep their kids there, and not force them to attend other schools.
The reality, board members said, is that Winding Waters is overcrowded and something has to be done. There are no plans for a district-wide rezoning – as was done several years ago – and high schools will not be affected.
A posting on the district’s Facebook page advertised a 2:30 p.m. workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“In addition to Winding Waters K-8, other schools that may be impacted include Pine Grove Elementary, Deltona Elementary, Westside Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary and West Hernando Middle School,” the posting said.
Any boundary changes would be effective on July 1.
At the regular meeting, Board Member Mark Johnson said the plan should have been communicated better.
The first public workshop was to be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. at Weeki Wachee High School’s cafeteria, 12150 Vespa Way, Weeki Wachee.
The public can comment online at https://tinyurl.com/bdd6y8uj, and again from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24.
A second public workshop will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, also at Weeki Wachee High School’s cafeteria.
A public hearing will take place at the School Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
The tentative final action/adoption at School Board meeting will be on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m.
For more information, see https://www.hernandoschools.org/community/rezoning.
This story will be updated.
