R.J. and Finnegan have a bedside manner that might be the envy of most medical residents, but the two would have a hard time getting into medical school.
That’s because being a doctor involves not licking your patients’ hands, and there’s the matter of the “boards,” which are tough even for humans.
But when you’re a dog, well, you can still do plenty of good in a hospital. Therapy dogs such as R.J. and Finnegan even have their own volunteer badges with their name and photo.
R.J. is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever with a beautiful golden coat and a desire to “shake hands” with people, said his owner, D.J. Gwilt of Weeki Wachee.
Finnegan is a “doodle mutt” with a friendly mien and a furry coat, said his owner, Renee Erhardt. He’s about a year and a half old, she said, and has been a hospital volunteer dog for about two months.
R.J., Finnegan and their entourage went around HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital recently, and while the rules said they couldn’t go into patient rooms because of the presence of a reporter, that didn’t mean they couldn’t lift the morale of the people they met in the hallways and elevators, and around the nurses’ stations.
Patients and staff were drawn to the dogs, and everyone wanted to stroke their fur and talk about a dog they have at home, or one they remember from years ago.
Martha Sugg, president of the Oak Hill Hospital Volunteer Association Inc., said the facility had a plan for pet therapy that has become a reality.
“It’s a perfect time because the availability of trained dogs and trained handlers is growing. The pet therapy industry is really growing,” she said. “The patients are benefiting by having more choices for the trained dogs.”
There are a number of handlers and dogs now, and they are pretty busy.
“The dogs and the handlers go from floor to floor, and just room to room, interacting with the patients and the staff and the guests,” she said. The dogs will enter a room with their tails wagging and rush across to the patients, though some patients say they don’t want to see the dogs and their wishes are respected.
The dogs also can relieve the stress of people visiting someone in the hospital. Sylvan Francis, for example, stopped to pet Finnegan and enjoyed the interaction. He said he was at the hospital because his mother had a seizure recently.
If a person doesn’t want to interact with a dog, Gwilt said, sometimes they will try to break the ice by having the dogs do tricks. R.J. is a trained and certified therapy dog and Gwilt also has a certification.
“Our job is to ease suffering. We ease suffering with the dogs. It’s like an unspoken language between the dog and the patient,” she said. “We work with a lot of children because he knows a lot of tricks.”
In one case, a little boy was afraid of dogs because he’d been bitten by a pit bull, and they helped him overcome his fear.
They have a little more than 30 dogs in their group, she said, which goes to hospitals, nursing homes, police departments and 911 operators. They are on call to bring comfort dogs to the police department and public schools.
Even dogs need a break from helping and Gwilt said the dogs can signal when they’re tired and want to go home, and handlers are trained to recognize those signals.
“They are just such a comfort to our patients,” said Sheila Sanders, chief nursing officer at Oak Hill. “You will see patients who have not interacted at all, all of a sudden start petting a dog or seeing a smile come across their face. I think it’s uplifting to have them come in.”
It’s a huge surprise for patients when a dog comes to visit them, she added.
The group of two dogs and several people set out to find staff members to comfort, and got warm greetings when they got off the elevator.
Registered nurse Jim Luzzi said he has a dog at home, and it felt good to stop off and pet a dog. “Where else can you get this kind of entertainment?” he asked.
Pretty soon, staff members were congregating around a nurses’ station, petting the dogs and talking about their own pets.
The dogs relieve some of the stress from a long workday, Sanders said.
“There’s positive endorphins,” said nurse manager Tiffany Leonard. “When they come down the hallway, to be able to see that smile. Health care definitely can be challenging at times and stressful, but to be able to see our pet therapy dogs kind of brings a smile to their faces.”
Liubi Perez thought it was nice when the dogs came over to her area.
“Sometimes we have patients that, when they come here, their animals pass away or something like that, or they leave for another place, so a dog makes them happy,” she said. It helps people relax and feel like they’re at home.
After stops on a couple of floors, it was time to take the dogs home. It’s important to keep them clean, Erhardt said, so Finnnegan gets a shower before he visits a hospital.
The dogs’ work is appreciated, Sugg said, especially after what staff members have been through the past few years.
“Post-pandemic, the hospitals and staff felt something was really needed to lift the morale, and the dogs do that,” she said. “I always say that therapy dogs make good hospital volunteers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.