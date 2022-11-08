NEW PORT RICHEY — There’s nothing like an abandoned, boarded-up building to spark the imaginations of passers-by, from children (“I think maybe witches live there”) to old-timers recalling urban legends about all sorts of nefarious goings-on.
And the newly restored Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey has sparked plenty. From tales of secret underground tunnels — used either by major mobsters for rumrunning or Joe Kennedy and Gloria Swanson to conceal their affair — to sightings of unexplained physical activity, the hotel has inspired speculation aplenty.
But, says ghost hunter Chris Gostkowski, not all is a rumor. Gostkowski (yes, that’s his name) and his fiancée, Alex Wilkinson, owners and operators of Paranormal Kicks Cancer, says there are indeed spirits inhabiting the historic hotel. And they are happy to see visitors.
“We’d heard the stories,” he said, “and finally were able to come in (and investigate). The duo’s company enjoys investigating paranormal activity and partners with civic groups such as Downtown New Port Richey and New Port Richey Main Street to operate ghost-sighting tours and other activities. Its November event at the Hacienda — a three-course dinner; testimonies about ghost sighting, including from former employees; and a nonintrusive (to guests) ghostly tour of the building — sold out in under three hours, Wilkinson said. A percentage of their take goes to support children’s cancer charities.
According to Gostkowski, there are indeed disembodied spirit denizens of the hotel.
One, he said, is a little girl who contracted tuberculosis while visiting a relative at the hotel, and died in the building. He said that on two occasions staff members found help messages spelled out in cups on the floor of a storeroom that was locked, sealed, and had cameras; no people could have come in or out without being seen or recorded, and yet the messages were there.
There is also, he says, a “lady in white,” who manifests in the dining area.
“It’s not that she bothers people,” he said, “she just wants attention. The story is that she lost her life through self-inflicted wounds; people who have seen her report that her neck looks like she might have hung herself. She wears a period costume.”
Then there is the “dancing” ghost, who appeared when a work crew was playing some heavy dance music, responded every time someone asked them to raise their right hand, and continued boogeying until the music stopped, at which point it would vanish. More than one, says Gostkowski.
He also related a story about a construction crew who removed a Christmas tree from the then-abandoned building, and returned the next day to find the tree reconstructed in the same spot using wood scraps.
The crew, he said, never returned, but in his view, the spirit just wanted to let them know it wanted to keep the Christmas tree.
“None of these spirits are scary or negative,” he said. “I think they just are happy that people are coming back into the building. Because they’ve been sitting there so long. All the spirits we’ve contacted just want to be known. They want to be heard.”
The ghost hunter, a New Port Richey native, says he’s not trying to convince anyone of anything, “but doing what we enjoy, and others may enjoy, to contribute to the community.”
