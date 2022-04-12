NEW PORT RICHEY – An organization of Freemasons is acting as a shining beacon of what it means to be good neighbors as over the recent few years it has given back to the community.
“As Freemasons, we take good men and make them better men,” said Craig Franklin, Freemason of Pearl of the West Lodge No. 146. “We just want to help our community as much as we can, as best as we can.”
Freemasonry instills the values of truth, honor, integrity, charity, perseverance, service, equality, liberty and justice. Part of being a Mason includes partnering with Shriners and raising funds for the Shriners Children's Hospital, which serves burns, palate repair or limb replacement patients.
Around Christmas, the lodge provided three bicycles for students attending Gulf Middle School with $1,150 as part of the school’s Giving Tree. The bicycles were given to students who don’t meet the school requirements to ride the bus because they live within two miles of the school, and additionally, they have a parent or guardian without a car to drop them off at school.
Like Gulf Middle School, Pearl of the West is in an economically challenged area of New Port Richey, on Louisiana Avenue. Franklin explained the lodge’s involvement with its neighbor came about after meeting with the principal, who at the time expressed the school’s biggest need as paying off the lunch debt.
“There was a $420 or $430 lunch debt that had been incurred by the students there, who still got fed no matter what, but didn’t have the money to pay,” Franklin said. “The principal explained to us that 90 to 95 percent of the students there qualify for free lunch, and 100 percent qualify for free breakfast. We had no idea there were so many kids in need at this school.”
As someone who once faced a similar situation living in a single parent household who sometimes went without dinner as a child, Franklin said the Gulf Middle School students’ situation tugged at his heart strings.
“We want them to have a good experience, a good life growing up, and we don’t want them to have to need something,” Franklin said.
Funds come from masons themselves, who pledge an amount toward a project that will help the community. The lodge also collects nonperishable food items to give Metropolitan Ministries twice a year and donates a $1,000 scholarship to Gulf High School.
Dave Lawrence, Worshipful Master of the Lodge, said the Lodge aims to put out a good reflection to the community to let them know the Lodge is a group of good men with good hearts.
“That’s what Masonry is all about,” Lawrence said.
The Pearl of the West lodge is accepting new members, but application requirements include being male and an upstanding citizen. Unfortunately, according to Franklin, Masons cannot be convicted felons. The lodge hosts two meetings a month, which include dinner, and visitors are welcome. To learn more about joining, contact the lodge via info@pearlofthewest.net or through its Facebook page.
