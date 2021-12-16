Essentials PetCare, a veterinary clinic offering easy access to affordable and high-quality veterinary care at Walmart stores and focusing on vaccinations, minor illnesses, wellness, and other preventative and diagnostic testing, is offering a free workshop for people who wish to become veterinary assistants.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Essentials PetCare clinic in the Walmart at 8701 U.S. 19 N. in Port Richey.
The workshop teaches the basics of animal behavior, animal handling skills and provides hands-on experience to those aspiring to join the veterinary field. Space is limited, so attendees should RSVP online at https://essentialspetcare.com/events
As part of its recruiting efforts, Essentials PetCare offers training to newcomers to the veterinary field. No experience is necessary, just a desire to care for pets.
Professionals with a customer service or pet industry background are highly encouraged to attend. Anyone with veterinary training or experience seeking to explore new career opportunities with Essentials PetCare are also welcome to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.