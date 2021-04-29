Celebrate the woman in your life by encouraging her to check up on her health. May is Women’s Health Month, and local health specialists are offering free resources to make sure women are living their healthiest lives.
On Thursday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m., Dr. Maria Scunziano-Singh will discuss women’s health with a focus on hormone balance during a lecture at the AuratoriOM, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. Scunziano-Singh is a naturopathic medical doctor who founded the WellCome OM Center as a means to educate the public on evaluating their lifestyle choices and to empower people to achieve and sustain improved health.
Just a few days later, Premier Community HealthCare is celebrating Women’s Day by offering free checkups at several locations for uninsured and insured women. Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins will be taken from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 10. Checkups will include a clinical breast exam, pelvic exam, pap test, blood pressure test, body mass index, HIV screening, and COVID-19 testing. Premier Community Health Care will also be doing giveaways and will have representatives available to discuss health information.
“It’s extremely important for young adult women to know what to do for their futures to be the best they can be,” said Scunziano-Singh. “There are too many young women who are oblivious, have not been directed, not been guided properly to what is right. Whatever decisions they make, the path they choose, it’s going to impact them for the rest of their lives.”
As a health professional serving the community for many years, Scunziano-Singh said she hasn’t seen an abundance of resources for women of all ages. Whether it’s navigating menopause or the body changes one experiences as a young adult, Scunziano-Singh hopes to be able to provide women with information to make better choices for their bodies. Her lecture will touch on a variety of issues from pain and obesity to mental health and insomnia.
“As females, we tend to put everything in the world before us – our kids, our job, our husband, and sometimes our own health falls by the wayside,” said Brittany Burke, communications manager for Premier Community HealthCare. “In the COVID-19 pandemic, some folks might have shied away, or many have become unemployed and we do not want that to be a deterrent to keep folks from getting the necessary wellness exams, which is why we’re trying to increase how many patients in the community we see this year. It’s really important, especially in the height of this pandemic that your screenings are being taken care of in a timely manner.”
Scunziano-Singh recommends women visit their health practitioner once as a minimum, even twice a year. For some who have issues, who are struggling, a visit may be necessary three or more times.
“If it’s not even a minimum of one (per year), someone could be slipping and not be paying attention,” said Scunziano-Singh. “Things will happen to your body. Even blood pressure, that’s a sneaky one. You may not realize it, your blood pressure is rising and that needs to be addressed. To come in once a year, to me, is not enough for the average middle-aged older adult.”
Scunziano-Singh will host a Men’s Health lecture in June, and Premier Community HealthCare will also host a free Men’s Health Day close to Father’s Day.
WellCome OM Integral & Education Center will also host a Chelation + IV Nutrition information session Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. and a seminar on “Learning how to Protect our ‘Cellves’ in a Cellular World” on Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Participating Premier Community HealthCare locations are:
Brooksville Family Health Center, 300 S. Main Street, Brooksville
Spring Hill Family Health Center, 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill
Dade City Family Health Center, 14027 5th St., Dade City
New Port Richey Family Health Center, 2114 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey
Hudson Family Health Center, 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson
Zephyrhills Family Health Center, 37920 Medical Arts Court, Zephyrhills
Women’s Health Center, 38030 Daughtery Rd., Zephyrhills
