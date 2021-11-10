Pasco County Animal Services is offering residents the opportunity to vaccinate their cats and dogs free of charge after receiving a donation of doses from Petco Love.
The vaccines are for distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus in dogs and feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia in cats. PCAS Director Mike Shumate said he hopes to vaccinate 600 cats and dogs by the end of November. Appointments are available each Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at Pasco County Animal Services, Adoption Center (Building A), 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’ Lakes.
PCAS will be closed Nov. 11 in observation of Veterans Day, and it will resume appointments for the following week. Keep an eye open for Saturday appointments, as PCAS might decide to open one day for working residents unable to come during the work week.
“This is part of a national program and a big incentive Petco Love wanted to do to help local communities with pet health,” Shumate said. “They basically offered these free vaccines to any shelter organization that wanted to come on board with them. It’s just for personal pets.”
Shumate credited Friends of Animal Services for organizing the collaboration with Petco Love. The group went to Petco Love to sign all the paperwork and assisted in getting PCAS the vaccines for distribution. In addition to 600 vaccines, Petco Love is also paying participating shelters $3 per vaccine administered to cover costs of materials.
Getting your pet vaccinated with DAPPV or FVRCP is an important step in your pet’s protection from deadly disease. Shumate said it’s especially important to make sure your cat or dog is vaccinated if they are around other pets, even if they are an adult.
These vaccines can easily cost pet owners $10-$30 if done at the veterinarian’s office. Limited slots are available on a first-come, first served basis. To make an appointment, visit https://app.waitwhile.com/book/pascocountyanim/service.
