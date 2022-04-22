BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Public Library System invites the public to attend a free live International Jazz Day Celebration on Saturday, April 30, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Hill Library Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, in the back lawn area.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and your dancing feet. The Hernando Jazz Society will be perform an array of jazz tunes.
The Friends of the Library of Hernando County, FL Inc., sponsors this free event.
Call (352) 754-4043 or visit www.HernandoCountyLibrary.us for more information. Follow @HernandoLibrary on Facebook for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.